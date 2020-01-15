Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Manifest What You Want

You have to be comfortable with the uneasiness between ‘what is’ and ‘what you think should be’ without any explanation.

By

To manifest what you want, you have to bear the jerk that whatever has manifested (liked or disliked) is also what you wanted.That is, you have to be comfortable with the uneasiness between ‘what is’ and ‘what you think should be’ without any explanation.

Things do not happen as you wish. Thoughts, apprehensions do come to your mind, which you do not like. It means the ‘wishing entity’ is not in control. It means ‘wishing’ and ‘happening’ are related in a frictional mode. Can you feel this friction, this pain without any explanation?

Every moment, two possibilities exist. Something you want may happen or it may not happen. You want to remove the possibility of ‘may not happen’ by ideas, explanations. You want to enjoy the relief of undoing this possibility. You have to be silent about this possibility. Your imagination opens up.

You can not experience anything without contrast. You can experience certainty against uncertainty, pleasure, relief against pain, discomfort, clarity against ambiguity, what you get against what you want and so on.

Every time contrast is being created between ‘what you want’ and ‘what happens or what you think should happen’. You have to be comfortable with this contrast, this gap, this discomfort, if you call it so. This contrasting process is life, it never stops.

Once you notice this, you are on the Original ground.

The comfortableness with contrast puts you on the fluid ground, the ground of all possibilities.

Y V Chawla, Author at Fundamental Expressions

Created Fundamental Expressions in 2006.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Mental Health and Psychological Laziness

by Y V Chawla
Community//

Living in the pattern as compulsion (work and so on) and relief (entertainments, holidays and so on) causes all complications.

by Y V Chawla
Community//

Political and religious ideas keep one trapped as if order will come and stay

by Y V Chawla

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.