How to manifest the life of your dreams and be lucky every day!

They call it “The Luck of the Irish” every St. Patrick’s Day where we have a 24-hour window to find our pot of gold beyond the rainbow.

Can we only be lucky on St. Patrick’s Day and can only the Irish be lucky?

Is it really luck that we’re talking about anyway?

“Create your own luck” is what I say.

I happen to be Irish, among many other things, and I am also a great manifestor.

But one has nothing to do with the other.

I have experienced many transitions in my life, both personally and professionally, and I continue to manifest precisely what I want in the perfect and Divine way.

You are a powerful magnet that attracts precisely what you expect to happen in your life.

Where has your expectation been recently? How has your life delivered this expectation to you in the same precise way?

How many times has something happened in your life where someone disappointed you and you caught yourself saying, “I knew it. I knew they would disappoint me.”

Did you ever expect anything else from them?

Did you ever give them a chance to act differently or surprise you? Or did you assume that the situation would continue to repeat itself?

Our energetic vibration attracts precisely what shows up in our lives.

But we can do better.

For ourselves.

For our loved ones.

For our dreams waiting to manifest.

We can expect something better.

In doing so, we raise our vibration and attract something different. We can expect to be amazed every single day. We can expect something amazing to happen tomorrow.

“The greatest gift you can give someone is your highest expectation of them.” ~Abraham-Hicks

What if you expected something different from them? From yourself?

What do you think would happen?

Would the situation be different?

Would you be different?

Remaining connected to your Divine source allows you to live in this state of connection, gratitude and compassion. When you do so, you will manifest the life of your dreams.

Abraham-Hicks calls this “caring about the relationship with you and you first.”

Matthew 6:33 in the Bible states, “Seek ye first the Kingdom of God.”

Buddhists completely integrate with the Divine in meditation to the point where there is no self.

Manifesting is about your Divine connection and the clarity you have about your powerful desires.

If you weren’t meant to experience your desire in physical form, you would not be experiencing it in emotional form.

Do not give up on your dreams.

Manifest them into existence by creating the energetic terrain necessary to bring them to life through you.

