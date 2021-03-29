On the Holistic Wealth Podcast, I had the opportunity to interview Wendi Friesen, a worldwide leader in creating rapid change for life’s difficult problems, on how to manifest financial abundance and wealth. This was truly an exciting episode, because in my book Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons To Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness, I discussed the Law of Abundance, as one of the governing laws of holistic wealth. I also discussed taking measured risks in my book Holistic Wealth, and it’s part of the Holistic Wealth MindsetTM that I developed. That mindset is truly groundbreaking in terms of achieving your dreams. As Wendi stated on the podcast, “if you have a mindset that you’re not worthy (of wealth and abundance) – you will make mistakes, and lose your confidence”. Wendi shared countless lessons on manifesting wealth and abundance that complimented the lessons I shared in my book Holistic Wealth. Since 1994 Wendi has influenced the lives of millions worldwide and brought insight, wisdom and spiritual growth to people in need. Wendi is described by her colleagues as a powerful healer, teacher and creative marketing expert, she is one of the most loved transformational trainers in the world.

As a flat broke single mother of two, with no resources, money, help or partners, Wendi created a multi-million dollar transformation business for devoted followers who seek real change. Her work caught the attention of the media, such as the Queen Latifah Show and she quickly became an authority on how to make rapid and massive changes in your mind, body and spiritual life. Wendi.com grew to experience millions in sales in a short time, reaching the hearts and minds of people who understood how her sincerity and passion could transform their lives.

According to a write-up on Wendi in the Financial Times: “You probably never learned about the ENERGY OF MONEY. You were not taught the principles of manifesting abundance, creating powerful, motivating beliefs, and how to visualize your success until your subconscious accepts it as real. And you NEVER had the amazing chance to discover how you can create wealth almost effortlessly. You believed what you were told about working really hard, nothing comes easy, life is hard, and that money doesn’t buy happiness”. As Wendi stated on the podcast “when you imagine yourself there, at some point in the future – on your future timeline, achieving your goals, it creates a memory in your brain”. On the Holistic Wealth Podcast Wendi shared tips on how to manifest financial abundance and wealth, such as:

• How to release the blocks to success. Identify what your “wall” is and feel the freedom of breaking through limits.

• How to find the part of you that continues to sabotage your success. Learn about positive intention and discover what it needs in order to allow you the freedom to make money.

• How to explore your future timeline to find out how your mind really projects your future. Talk with your future self and find out what you need to know from your future self, in order to have success.

• How to experience your goals and dreams on your future timeline. Placing them in your mind’s future timeline, then experiencing them as real, will blast you out of your comfort zone!

Why your vision board could be reinforcing some self-sabotaging behaviours that could be preventing you from achieving your dreams.

• The simple, yet powerful process to eliminate negativity, release old limiting beliefs and replace them with solid, powerful beliefs. You can use this process for many of your inner conflicts and emotional blocks.

• Learn what happened when Wendi reveals her personal financial identity quiz results, based on the Personal Financial Identities Framework that I developed, and how you can maximize and harness the strengths of your own personal financial identity.

Listen to the Episode here:

This article first appeared on www.KeishaBlair.com.