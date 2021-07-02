How to Manage Your Stress by Relaxing Your Mind and Body

What a day! Life sometimes throws obstacles in our way that can be both challenging and tough. This can have an impact on your mind and body which can lead to sleep problems, depression, and anxiety.

Being able to relax and take a load off can help you recharge and manage your stress levels. Let’s have a look at some ways we can relax.

Breathing

Take a minute or two to focus on your breathing. The act of taking deep breaths sends messages to your mind to slow and calm down. There are many different breathing routines but keeping it simple is best. Try the 4,4,4,4 method.

Inhale for 4 seconds

Hold for 4 seconds

Exhale for 4 seconds

Hold for 4 seconds

Repeat

Do this 4 times and watch the difference.

CBG Oil

Using CBG Oil, in the form of a tincture, can help with your stress management. CBG is extracted from the cannabis plant but doesn’t affect you in a psychoactive way so you can still perform your day-to-day job.

CBG oil can potentially help you with reducing your stress levels by binding to certain receptors in your brain. This enhances the levels of serotonin which is a neurotransmitter that regulates mental health.

Meditation

Meditation can help with your stress levels by taking the time to observe your thoughts. The act of sitting in a quiet place and watching as thoughts come and go in your mind can help you achieve a state of relaxation and tranquillity.

There are different methods to meditate. A popular one is Transcendental Meditation where you repeat a mantra to yourself silently. Many apps can guide you in your meditation if it’s something that you struggle with.

Yoga

Have you ever done an hour-long yoga session? You can walk out of there with a warm and shining feeling inside you. This is the power of yoga. There are many benefits to yoga, from keeping fit to becoming more flexible.

Yoga isn’t just about getting into downward dog or the cobra pose, it also requires you to focus on breathing. Yoga has a rhythm, where coming in and out of poses is done in time with the breath. And as we have mentioned before, focusing on breathing aids in relaxation.

Take a Bath

This is a typical option when you’ve had a long day. Get some nice smelling bubble bath or a bath bomb, light some candles and put on some soothing music. With all that, you have produced a relaxing environment. Sinking into a warm bath and laying back helps relax your muscles and shed the layers of stress that you may have been holding in your body.

When you are having a stressful day, make sure that you do something to help. The last thing that you want is a massive build-up of stress which then leads to something worse. Remember that you have options to help manage your stress and help reduce it. The simplest is to just breathe.