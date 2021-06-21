How to Manage Your Emotions (without using a drink)

You might recall that alcohol was used as an anesthetic for surgeries just as little as a hundred years ago.

When it comes to alcohol, we attribute so many false beliefs to a drink. Beliefs like, a drink will make me feel more relaxed, or outgoing, or fun (all limiting beliefs that take away your power!)

But if there’s one thing alcohol does well, IT NUMBS. Your thoughts, emotions, and feelings.

And when you take a break, it’s normal to feel a little raw with all the unprocessed emotions and feelings that are coming up to be healed. But your emotions are there for a reason. They are your greatest teacher on how to make shifts in your life to create more joy. Drinking over them ensures you never really get to figure out what you really want or need. You can’t numb the bad without also numbing the good. Be sure to watch the video above to learn four healthy ways you can manage your emotions:

UNCOVER IT

Often times, we’re not even conscious of what we’re actually feeling. You might think you’re frustrated from traffic but there’s something deeper to it. Use stream of consciousness journaling to get to the root of the issue and get the clarity you need on how to soothe or solve it. (Watch the video above for my exact process).

EXPRESS THE BASE EMOTION

Emotions can be complicated but they come down to four base emotions: anger, joy, fear, and sadness. All other emotions are mixes of these or meta emotions, like when we stack one on top of another, (for example feeling disappointed that we feel angry.) When you understand what base emotion you’re feeling, you need to express it. Punch a pillow or cry in the bathtub. Watch the video above for more ideas!

BREATHE

While it sounds too simple to work, human’s number one nutrient is oxygen and a lot of our breathing throughout the day is really shallow. Flooding your body and brain with oxygen can actually change the state of your mind, and hey, isn’t that why alcohol is alluring in the first place? So do some breathwork that has way less negative consequences. Try breathing in on the count of four, holding on the count of seven, and releasing on the count of eight. Repeat for about 5 minutes.

MOVE YOUR BODY

Putting on your sports bra is probably the last thing you want to do when you’re feeling off, but I’m not talking about a workout here. Emotions live in your body, and the best way to process them is to shake them through your body. You’re going to want to do something that elevates your heart rate for like a minute. Put on an upbeat song, and dance it out. I know it sounds cheesy, but I promise you’ll feel better afterward.

A famous doctor once said, “unhealed emotions create disease.” While drinking may seem like a fast solution to shove an uncomfortable feeling away, it’s really just pushing it down and creating more friction and unfulfillment in your life. Processing them heals you and helps you get to know yourself in a new way. Your emotions are guiding you to design a life that serves you—listen to them.

Having someone see you and work through emotions can make all the difference. Set up a discovery call if you think working with me would be a good fit!