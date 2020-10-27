Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Manage Unexpected Unemployment

From Essex Financial One consequence of the coronavirus pandemic has been soaring unemployment rates. While the workforce is slowly getting back to its feet, knowing how to handle unexpected unemployment can be useful should you suffer a job loss in the future. With so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck, anticipating the worst situation can […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

From Essex Financial

One consequence of the coronavirus pandemic has been soaring unemployment rates. While the workforce is slowly getting back to its feet, knowing how to handle unexpected unemployment can be useful should you suffer a job loss in the future. With so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck, anticipating the worst situation can help you be prepared.

Build Your Emergency Fund

One of the most effective ways to mitigate the impact of unexpected unemployment is to ensure your emergency fund is sufficient. If you do not have an emergency fund, now is the time to start contributing to one. Having 3-6 months of future expenses in a reserve account will help you be better prepared for any potential hardship.

Consult a Financial Advisor

Whether you wish to plan ahead or you have recently received bad news about your employment status, consulting a financial advisor could be a good course of action. With a professional, you can more accurately identify your budgetary needs and restrictions and how to allocate your saving and investment dollars. If you have a retirement plan through your employer, the advisor can assist with a plan for a rollover to another qualified account.

DISCLAIMER: The securities and insurance products offered through Essex Financial Services, Inc. are not a deposit of, or other obligation of, or guaranteed by any bank, or an affiliate of any bank, are not insured by the FDIC or any other agency of the United States, the Bank or an affiliate of the bank and involve investment risk, including the possibility of a loss of the principal amount invested.

    chuck cumello essex financial headshot

    Chuck Cumello, President and CEO at Essex Financial

    For more than 30 years, Charles "Chuck" Cumello has operated in the financial services industry. Before joining Essex Financial as their President of Sales and Investments in March 2009, Chuck worked with Fidelity Investments for 13 years in a variety of roles including Branch Manager and Financial Advisor and earning the highest honor within Fidelity Investments by being named to the President's Circle in five different years. After operating as Essex Financial's President of Sales and Investments for four years, he was appointed President and CEO in December of 2013.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Buying, Finance, Finance and Economy, Home Finances, Home Improvement
    Community//

    Taking Control of Your Financial Future: How Much Should You Save in Your Emergency Fund?

    by Chris Moon
    Community//

    Emergency Funds and You: Better Safe Than Sorry

    by Joe Resendiz
    Community//

    Your Body Will Thank You Once You Learn To Stress Less

    by Mike Plumlee

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.