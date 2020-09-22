How to Manage Stress and Anxiety When Working Remotely

The outbreak of coronavirus has changed the way we carry out our daily activities. From schooling to travel to the production of goods, almost every sector has felt the impact of this deadly virus. While most of the employees lost their jobs, some were forced to go home with their tools and begin working remotely. Working at home may look easier and flexible but it comes with its set of challenges that can wreak havoc to employee’s mental health. To help you do your job remotely and without stress, here are a few tips to embrace.

1. Plan The Next Day Work Before You Sleep

One of the biggest sources of stress is the inability to accomplish your daily working objectives. And the reason why more people fail to hit their targets is due to inadequate preparation for the tasks ahead of them. If you have a to-do list before the day starts, you’ll always have an easy time to do your job. You don’t have to worry about how to create a to-do list as there plenty of apps to help you with task management. Just pick up your smartphone, open the google play and download a to-do list app. The good news is that these apps are simple to use so you don’t need any guidance.

2. Don’t Forget to Exercise

Working at home doesn’t mean sticking on your computer for a whole day. You need some time to stretch and get fresh air. If you aren’t careful, you can gain lots of pounds while working remotely. The only way to become productive and at the same time keep fit is to have stretching sessions in between the working day. Do you want some solutions to trim some pounds when working at home? Try these scientifically proven tips or do a few aerobic exercises during breaks or even after work. For example, you can video call your best, dance a YouTube song. The idea here is to enjoy the movement together and sweat together.

3. Set and Stick to a Working Schedule

If you want to be a successful work-at-home guy, you must have a schedule rather than working when you find the time. Not only setting this schedule but also sticking to it. While there might be lots of distractions at home, sticking to your plan is the determinant of your productivity. Before you set up a working schedule, here are a few things to keep in mind:

Always begin with complex tasks

Start working at your best time

Have break times/ Time to chat with friends

Set the time for each task

4. Socialize with Friends and Colleagues

Staying connected with your best friends and colleagues is a recipe for coping with stress and feeling of loneliness. Even if you feel isolated, take the advantage of social networks to stay in touch with your significant others. It doesn’t have to be with a long chat or call, but connecting with people you love for 5-10 minutes has a huge impact on your mental health, particularly when you are exhausted. In fact, according to research by the American Psychological Association, the presence of your best friend during stressful moments can quickly help you to heal. If you want to talk to your co-workers, make sure you discuss things that aren’t related to the work.

5. Assign Yourself Tasks You Can Handle

The common source of stress for employees working at home is overworking themselves. Even if haven’t completed the assignments in your to-do list, it doesn’t mean you spend overtime to be productive. Try as much as possible to assign yourself tasks that you are sure you can manage within a day. Working long hours trying to accomplish tons of tasks will stress you up. After all, you are at home and you must take some breaks to interact with the rest of the family members.

6. Have a Working Space

You cannot work from the living room or bedroom. The fact that there are plenty of distractions at home, make sure you have a working room that has a comfortable chair, enough lighting and free from noise. If you have children, let them know that ‘daddy’ or ‘mommy’ is working and he or she don’t want to be disturbed. While young children love their parents, you can take 2-5 minutes to interact with them after every hour. Before you start working at home, have a home office that’s properly set to bring productivity and minimize stress.

Not everyone has the experience to work at home. But because of the current pandemic, more and more employees are now performing their daily duties remotely. To stay productive as well as avoid stress related to remote working, the above-listed tips can help you keep mental health issues at bay and at the same time be productive.