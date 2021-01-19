Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Manage Situational Anxiety

Situational anxiety is a normal form of anxiety that many people experience on a daily basis. This form of anxiety is one that occurs as a response to a certain situation, such as the first day at a new school or job, a meeting with a boss, or having to talk in front of a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Roger Stanmore Anxiety

Situational anxiety is a normal form of anxiety that many people experience on a daily basis. This form of anxiety is one that occurs as a response to a certain situation, such as the first day at a new school or job, a meeting with a boss, or having to talk in front of a large group. There are a few symptoms of situational anxiety that may occur in a person, such as difficulty concentrating, nausea, lightheadedness, irritability, dry mouth, trembling, nervousness, muscle tension, sweating, and more.

Talk to your doctor if you think you are dealing with situational anxiety. He or she will access your symptoms and diagnose whether they may be related to other mental health conditions. They may or may not prescribe some form of anti-anxiety medication to manage your symptoms. In the meantime, here are some ways you can manage situational anxiety on your own.

Prepare for the Situation

Many people feel this type of anxiety when they are unprepared for a certain situation. Always make sure you have plenty of time to prepare yourself for your upcoming issue, whether it is starting a new job or having to give a speech. Go through the steps in your mind and visualize what you will do or say before the actual day.

Exposure to Your Fears can Help

Exposure therapy is a type of approach that is commonly suggested to those with anxiety and phobias. The idea of exposure therapy is to expose yourself to your fear a little bit at a time. You can start slowly by simply thinking about the problem that will make you anxious. Work up facing your fears by actually putting yourself in your fearful situation.

Stop Thinking Negatively

Always dwelling on the “what-ifs” of your situation is a sure way to contribute to negative thinking. Yes, it can be hard to change, especially if you are used to thinking this way. However, you can start changing your thoughts by replacing negative ones with positive ones instead.

Try Relaxation Techniques

When you know you will feel situational anxiety, practice relaxation techniques to get you through the situation. Deep breathing and visualization will help you quickly calm down when you are upset. Practicing these coping strategies regularly will help decrease the amount of situational anxiety you experience over time.

    Roger Stanmore

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to reality check in a pandemic

    by Dr. Lisa Webb
    Community//

    Treating Situational Anxiety

    by Robert London
    According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America, almost 7 percent of the population deals with social anxiety disorder.
    Community//

    How To Deal With Social Anxiety

    by Matt Boyle

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.