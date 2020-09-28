Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Manage Emotion Without Becoming “Emotional”

A complaint women leaders sometimes receive is they can be too “emotional”, which can feel unfair and untrue. Emotions such as anxiety, frustration and sadness are at an all time high, and leaders are asking how can I be authentic AND user-friendly while engaging with others?   To answer this, let’s start with neuroscience. The oldest […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

A complaint women leaders sometimes receive is they can be too “emotional”, which can feel unfair and untrue. Emotions such as anxiety, frustration and sadness are at an all time high, and leaders are asking how can I be authentic AND user-friendly while engaging with others?  

To answer this, let’s start with neuroscience. The oldest “lizard” part of our brain is responsible for emotions, triggered by any stimuli it experiences as a threat, occurring multiple times everyday, with most people living in a constant threat response during the Pandemic. 

Threats can be as simple as someone cutting you off in traffic, your boss wanting to discuss your performance review, or your family’s groaning about tonight’s dinner. Anytime you feel threatened, your brain triggers one of three responses: FIGHT (get defensive, aggressive, justify), FLIGHT (change the subject, say yes, agree even if you don’t) or FREEZE (paralysis, don’t answer the phone, ignore).

When the brain gets “hijacked” into one of the responses, it shuts down the rational thinking part of your brain. That is why you walk out of a meeting and wonder why you didn’t say the most important point, why you draw a blank when asked a question you know, or why you respond with strong emotion you regret.

The solution to return out of hijack? Deep breaths. Research shows that breathing deeply (ideally in through your nose, out through your mouth) three times can reduce this hijack effect by 80% in less than one minute. Go ahead – take a deep breath now. Feel yourself soften, relax and come back into yourself. Maybe picking up your coffee cup is a reminder to pause.

The next time you are in a difficult situation, the pause will allow you to respond calmly so you can express yourself authentically while protecting your relationships and maintaining healthy communication.

Gisele Garcia Shelley, Executive Coach, Nyack, New York www.theglenbrookgroup.com

Gisele Garcia Shelley, Executive Coach, MA, PCC at The Glenbrook Group, Inc.

Gisele Garcia Shelley is an executive coach, facilitator, speaker and Founder of The Glenbrook Group Inc. She has 25+ years of experience unlocking potential in leaders and teams in Fortune 500 and mid-size organizations globally.

 

She builds high-performance, inclusive leadership teams and coaches women leaders to elevate their influence, impact and presence through her BOLD leadership work based on her proprietary research.  

 

Gisele creates massive impact through skillful facilitation and is known to be lovingly provocative, caring, authentic and no-nonsense, enabling women to create personal breakthroughs that free them from internal barriers and boost confidence to become bold leaders.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Photo Boards on Unsplash
Community//

The Anatomy of an Emotional Hijacking

by David Owasi
Community//

The Brains Behind Conflict

by Bernadette Wilson, MBA
By Roman Kosolapov/Shutterstock
Well-Being//

What Is ‘Emotional Flooding’ and How Can You Make Sure It Isn’t Wrecking Your Relationships?

by Brianne Hogan

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.