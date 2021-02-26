How to manage AND care for your employees during the pandemic

2020 was a year full of personal and professional challenges for all of us. In addition to the pandemic, we have had to adapt every aspect of our lives. Work life, family life, no travel, financial constraints. Changes hitting us from many different angles.

For work, the choice was either working from home or still working in the office with strict social distancing enforcement. Suffice to say that it has not always enjoyable.

In their haste to adopt to this “new normal”, many companies have forgotten some of the core values when managing employees – building a strong corporate culture, maintaining team cohesion and bringing employees together around common goals. So, what can companies do to manage and looking after their emloyees during this pandemic?

Maintain or strengthen corporate culture

Building solid corporate culture is not about holding a series of social activities, events or outings. A corporate culture requires expertise in communication. Otherwise, your employees may leave the ship very quickly.

In these difficult times, it’s important to bring out your values and what makes your company’s DNA. The goal is for your employees to remember why they work with you and not with your competitors. All kinds of rewards are welcome. The first is recognition of efforts.

Although your employees are paid, they offer a large part of their time to grow your business. In these difficult times, having recognition and empathy is important. Your team has had to adapt to new reflexes and a form of permanent insecurity. Tell yourself that they deserve safe and comfortable accommodations and working conditions. Afterwards, be sure to show them your gratitude.

Getting closer to your employees

Be present to your employees through your internal or external communications. Your oldest employee celebrates 10 years with the company? Take the time to mention it internally and on your social networks. Do the same for a new recruit.

A company that puts its employees at the heart of its growth and business is a very often successful company.

You need to build a measured closeness with your employees to show loyalty to their work and to your company.

Be reassuring

We all have a need for a sense of security, especially in these uncertain times. How do I install it?

In several sectors, jobs have been cut, workers have been laid off. The lucky ones may feel a sense of stagnation and strenuous routine. It’s time for you to be reassuring.

Get your employees together and explain your company’s situation in a transparent way. Are jobs at risk? Is business okay? It doesn’t matter, your employees need to know. It’s always reassuring to work without thinking that our job can disappear at any time.

Internal promotion and rewards

Ideally, you can offer some of your employees the chance to grow within your company. If your budget allows, give gifts, pay rises to employees who achieve results.

Recruitment can often be expensive. Why not invest in your own workforce? Has your project manager been working with you for 3 years? Is he efficient and works as a team? Why not appoint him coordinator instead of letting him go to your competitor? These kinds of actions can save your best players, as well as enhance your evolving corporate image.

Finally…

The pandemic has changed a lot in terms of human resource management. Now you need to make an extra effort to strengthen the synergy of your teams. Recognition, loyalty and mutual aid are actions to be taken to adapt. If you don’t listen to the needs of your workforce, you may see it leave, no later than normal.