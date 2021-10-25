How To Make Your Team More Perceptive To Change?

Even though change is supposed to be constant, it is often a daunting experience that stops us in our tracks. It has the potential to break our momentum and send us flying off the rails. But why does change have to be so enigmatic?

When we make a change for a group of people, we have to keep in mind that it will be a nuanced journey for everybody. We need to take into consideration the fact that it is going to affect different people differently.

Image Source: Pexels

When you make your team perceptive to change, you open their avenues for growth and their horizons for opportunities.

A great thing to consider is how change can be an opportunity to plant the foundation of trust and leverage motivation. By making our teams more comfortable with the aspect of change, we achieve a level of team collaboration that is frankly unbeatable.

After many endeavors, I have found some ways that can very well help you and your team adapt to change and be more comfortable with its very idea. I have made sure to compile down below a list of what I have tried (that has actually functioned well):

#1. Include Them In Decision Making

The best way to make your team more comfortable with changes is if you add them in discussions regarding the same. Decisions formed with a consensus are more likely to stick than the ones that we would impose on our employees.

You can discuss the aspect of changes with them through team meetings. This would go a long way to promote transparency at your workplace as well. Including your team in the process of making major decisions shows that you consider yourself and the team in the same boat. The feeling that you are destined to come across the consequences together, can be very empowering for your employees.

Image Source: Pexels

Managing ProofHub through all these years, I have learned that nothing good comes out of decisions made in the shadows.

#2. Communicate Changes Effectively

If decisions have all been taken, you must communicate our thoughts on the changes that are to be made. Communication is helpful for smoothing things out. Doubt seeps in to give way to misunderstandings.

As leaders, it is our responsibility to break the chain and do not let misunderstandings turn to conflicts. For that, when you make decisions regarding changes, you must have an explanation of:

Why is it happening?

What do we wish to accomplish?

What exactly will be changing?

Will it be a sudden change or a slow burn?

How many people will be affected by it?

Why is the change happening right now?

More often than not a state of confusion is the primary factor that messes with your team. Thus, you should communicate the clear expectations you have from them while things undergo transition.

Image Source: Pexels

Pro Tip: If you want an effective solution to how to be more productive at work then remember that flexible teams usually deliver more than rigid teams.

#3. Provide Flexibility

As their initial reaction, they would instantly look for familiarity and cling to them instead of considering new ways to grow. Change can often be an alienating process for the employees. You will notice declining trends in productivity and notice the morale being drained from the workplace.

To help your employees get used to the new changes, you must give them a certain degree of flexibility. Here’s what you can do:

Image Source: Pexels

Be sensitive about our teams when we go around making changes that would directly affect them.

Be empathetic and it will keep your team dynamic strong for long.

Let them ease into the new changes, so change things gradually.

Give them a deadline to get effectively accustomed to the new changes.

Implement changes but provide a little wiggle room so they can move on with the changes at their own pace and time.

#4. State The Benefits of Change

It is easier for us to accept something when we know that it bodes well for our future. Do the same for your team by keeping them informed that the changes you will make are going to work in their favor.

Highlight the problems that your whole team has been having and present the changes you have decided to make as the most efficient solution.

Schedule meetings to discuss how much every department or every individual can benefit from the upcoming changes if they were just a little patient for a little while. Once you make your workforce realize that you have their best interests at heart, you are golden!

Image Source: Pexels

#5. Commit To Those Changes

In addition to making the transition easier for the team, you also need to commit to the changes you will be making. Stick-to-itiveness shows that you are willing to go through ups and downs because you believe that these changes will help your brand and your team.

Only when your team knows you are serious and passionate about these ideas, can they stop having resistance to it. So, it is necessary that you:

Do not give up on decisions that you know are right for your team.

Take risks but keep your team informed.

Follow through with your promises.

Be persistent and assure people that change is for the better.

Let your team know that the particular change is going to be permanent till a better idea comes your way.

Image Source: Pexels

To Sum Up

In an organization, change is the law of the land. A change is supposed to represent that things are moving forward. As you move forward, changes made are a hint that your whole project is moving in the right direction.

But sometimes these changes can bring about circumstances that aren’t particularly easy to get used to. Those are times to remember that the patience of your team and a little collective effort will help you get there!