How to Make Your Immune System Stronger Naturally for Safeguarding Yourself from COVID-19 – The Ian Mausner Prescription

Ever since the pandemic has wreaked havoc on our lives, scientists have been scrambling to contain the infection as best possible. While social distancing, personal hygiene, and wearing masks are some of the ways of preventing the spread of the infection, the best way of protecting yourself from the deadly virus is to have a robust immune system. Some tips on building an immune system that will protect you better against COVID-19, as well as other diseases:

Adopt a Diet Rich in Anti-Oxidants

The presence of antioxidants in the bodily system strengthens the reduced the rate of cell death and promotes white blood cell development, essential for fighting off infection. Antioxidants also play a central role in the repair of DNA. Antioxidants are effective in neutralizing the inflammatory effect of free radicals on the cells, and thus the overall effect of antioxidants is to boost the immune system. Foods like fresh fruit like citrus, berries, apples, as well as tomatoes, artichoke, kidney beans, green leafy vegetables, dark chocolate and oily fish, are good sources of antioxidants. Tea, especially, green tea is very rich in antioxidants, observes Ian Mausner.

Maintain a Healthy Digestive System

Most people will be surprised to know that over 70% of the cells responsible for the body’s immunity to infections are located in the walls of the intestines. This is the reason why a good digestive system is integral to good health and bodily functions. The gut plays a vital function in metabolizing the toxins produced by the body and acts to naturally detoxify the body to prevent the accumulation of poisons that can harm health. Increasing the fiber content in the food consumed will act to increase the volume of the bodily waste so it can be expelled by the body easily and efficiently, says Ian Mausner. Introducing pre- and pro-biotic supplements into your diet can significantly improve gut health.

Boost Circulation with Exercise

By boosting the blood circulation, you can ensure that the white blood cells reach every part of your body and can kill the pathogens that cause infections and illnesses. You can increase blood circulation and heart rate with simple weight training exercises, briskly walking, or performing aerobic exercises. However, high-intensity exercises should be done for a limited time, else, they will be counter-effective due to spiking hormone production that can compromise the immune system. To the best effect on your health, adopt a balance of low and high-intensity exercises.

Get Adequate Restful Sleep

By getting enough good-quality sleep, the body can eliminate the toxin buildup in the body and repair and rejuvenate itself. There is ample research to demonstrate that by sleeping well, the body’s ability to produce anti-inflammatory cytokines and infection-killer cells improve the body’s ability to resist infections, remarks Ian Mausner.

Conclusion

In addition to the steps outline above, you can further help the immune system to become stronger by cutting down on your consumption of alcohol that reduces the body’s capability to produce white blood cells, and can compromise your immune system. Taking immune-boosting supplements containing Vitamin D, glutamine, Vitamin C, and Zinc can also help.