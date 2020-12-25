How To Make Your Holidays More Enjoyable?

Great Responsibilities Come with Christmas

Even though we as a society always try to make an unforgettable celebration out of Christmas, the fact that there are people out there who do not and can not share this happiness is worth considering. 2017 research of psychiatric healthcare facility Florida House has shown that 63% of respondents reported feeling anxious during the Holiday season because they felt broke and 29% mentioned that they do not have anyone to share these moments with. Christmas is the season during which adults face indomitable responsibilities because of the indispensable costs they have to take. Hence, people can feel downhearted not just during Christmas but because of Christmas.

Even though such people do not belong to the standard storyline of Christmas, we decided to dedicate this article to them and try to make Christmas time more enjoyable for them. No matter what is the reason behind your break up with the Christmas holidays if it’s your family problems, financial instability, vocational duties, private life, or something else these tips can prove successful in turning your holidays into an enjoyable period of the year. So, let’s try to make the best out of the present:

Volunteer

Volunteering is not for everyone, so if you are busy with your work or you are not just into it, you can skip to the next tip. However, for those of you who continue reading then let me tell you that volunteering can be a significant benefit for your mindset and body. Volunteering, taking care of others helps release stress and anxiety. Meaningful Connections whether with a human or with a pet will eventually lead you to start feeling better about yourself. You should keep in mind that during volunteering you are not only giving but also receiving care and support. Which can bring you happiness and help in defeating depression.

Start a New Project

If you are into creative work, whether it is drawing, writing, or photo and video editing, you can start a new project for your hobby. It might be time-consuming in the beginning until you know the ins and outs of the tools, but the final product will be worth it. If you are into writing, you can start a new blog. You can also publish your content whether it will be drawings or writings on your Facebook page. Facebook has billions of users every day, so with a little bit of help and your frequent posting, the page might gain popularity very soon. When your page becomes popular, it can even turn into a source of revenue for you. Anyone could benefit from additional income these days and you could too. To make your transition to social media easier and more successful, you can just buy Facebook page likes on Socialwick.

Get Into Physical Activity

Physical activity is another crucial element for fighting against depression and anxiety. Going for a walk for 30 minutes or running several times a week will clear your mind. If your friends also enjoy spending time in nature, you can plan a weekend trip with them to the nearest woods or just spend a few hours of Sunday morning together in the park. Physical activity releases happiness hormones, gives us energy, and makes us not only physically but mentally stronger and healthier. I know it’s Christmas, winter rages outside and all you want to do is to stay in bed. In gloomy weather, you can exercise at home with your friends on a zoom call or join some online workout club-like yoga or pilates classes. Being inactive is not good for your mental and physical health, and you should keep that in mind.

Catch Up With Your To-Do List

Most of us have a list of books or movies we would like to read or watch one day. Now is probably the best time to do all the catching up because you will never be as free as during the Christmas season. If you are not into Christmas movies, then you can try many other genres from your movies list. However, if you do not have such a list, we can give you a piece of advice:

Non-Christmas Movies to Watch during Christmas:

Documentary movies can be very informative and thought-provoking. If you would like to broaden your horizon while watching engaging content, then documentary movies are for you. Voyage of Time: Life’s Journey (2016) is a movie with astonishing visuals and mind-blowing twists. As Cate Blanchett narrates through the movie, you get introduced to the story of genesis and what role humans have in all of this. If you want to disconnect from the everyday routine and step into a hypnotizing journey, then you should try this one out. Diana: In Her Own Words (2017) tells us the story of Diana Spencer, better known as Princess Diana. If you have watched The Crown on Netflix or if you are interested in the life of the Royal family, you should check out this documentary. It walks you through the life and struggles of Princess D narrated by her and enriched by the real-life footage. Uncut Gems is a 2019 criminal thriller that tells a story of a gambling addict played by Adam Sandler, who also happens to be a gem dealer. The consequences of his addiction and the profession haunt him throughout the movie, creating an unforgettable drama that keeps the viewers focused on the development of the storyline. If you are looking for a movie that will keep you on the edge of your seat the whole time, then this one is worth trying.

Have a Treat Day

Relaxing is as important in Human’s life as working and physical activity. Our body and brain need some time off from everyday hustle. You should treat yourself once in a while to make your working hours more productive. Some affordable ways of enjoying your time are to have a glass of wine accompanied by some beautiful music and candles. But if you are into more luxurious treatments, you can go to a spa or a massage center. It will unwind all year long-accumulated stress and will loosen you up a bit.

Try Meditation Sessions

All the troubles begin in our heads. Therefore, the best way to address this issue is to start doing activities that will be purely dedicated to improving your mental health. One of the most affordable and approachable ways of doing this is meditation. It helps with normalizing your blood pressure, heart rate, and slowing down your breathing. Your mind ages slower during meditation and you become more resilient to stress. However, keep in mind that consistency is the key, and try to find a few minutes every day for meditation.

Online Counseling

Online Counseling can be particularly useful for collecting your thoughts and putting them into words. Talking about your problems with someone, expressing yourself, is one of the best ways of treating anxiety and releasing stress. Professional help will also provide you with guidelines and tips to better treat your problems. However, online counseling has its pros and cons. Pros are that it can be more affordable and approachable since you do not need to drive anywhere. Cons are that some things such as body language can be misunderstood, misinterpreted, or completely overlooked during online sessions. However, we would still recommend to give it a go and see for yourself what kind of effects it has on you.

Try Photography

If you consider that you are not good with words, then you can find other ways of expressing yourself and your thoughts. Photography is one of the ways to do so. Photography helps divert your attention and mind from your concerns. While taking a photo or selecting a spot, your mind is fully occupied with the photoshoot related details. Therefore, photography can be used for releasing stress and enjoying the time spent alone. Photographers have to go to great lengths to find interesting and unique landscapes. You can also start exploring your city and its surroundings for better spots for photo shooting. The process of creating something new is satisfying, and at the end of the day, you will have the pictures to relive the memories later.

Conclusion

Christmas is the best time of the year for most of us. However, not everyone thinks alike. Some of us do not like this holiday or just do not have the means to fully indulge in it. In this article, we provided some tips and advice to people who can not spend this holiday with family or would better spend time on other things than Christmas tree decorations and buying presents.

