How To Make Your Dreams A Reality

As a mindfulness trainer these are some of the questions I get asked more than anything else.

How do you do things in a in new way?

How do I stay inspired?

How do I get disciplined and stay disciplined?

How do I manifest what I want in my life?

The first thing you have to understand about behavior is, it’s not just the behavior, but your attitude towards it.

In order to get a new outcome you have to do things in a different way. You have to change your understanding of it? What does that mean? That means it starts with mindset. Your way of seeing things and perceiving the means to the outcome has everything to do with the actual outcome.

See it in a whole new way. Change your perception of what it is you want and how exactly you have to attain it.

So see it in a way that is more positive, makes it absolutely possible. Focus on the steps you need to take to get there. Focus on the actionable steps – digestible baby steps. Don’t see it as an overwhelming set of steps that will take years even if it will. That is not the mindset to get you there.

The power way is tap into the outcome from an energetic level. “Feel your way through it and to it.”

So that means feel the end result. Get so excited about it that you can imagine yourself there at the very end, living that ultimate goal and dream. Live into the energetic frequency of having it. Make it come so alive in your mind that all you focus on is that end goal, the result, the positivity of having it, living it, being it.

It’s with having this mindset that you’re able to step into a space of action and action only. You have to get yourself to a place where you commit and decide so decisively that all you focus on is the end goal and everything else really doesn’t matter. Essentially you are willing to do whatever it takes to get there. You become so focused and so driven on getting there that you commit wholeheartedly.

That’s what you have to do. When we begin to elevate our awareness and expand our perception this inevitably broadens our level of understanding.

With this new way of understanding you go in clear. You start with a whole new approach.

So to reiterate what I’m saying is you have to understand what is powerful and what is not.

What attitude helps move the needle of progress and what doesn’t.

So if we keep doing the same thing we’ll keep getting the same result.

Instead what you need to do is this –

First decide what outcome you want

Second – come up with an actionable plan

Third – follow through

Most successful people find the drive to accomplish that goal, that greatest dream or ambition by deciding they want something so bad that nothing will get in the way.

Ways to get there you might find helpful –