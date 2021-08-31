Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How to Make Your Business a Pillar in the Community

Businesses need the community to market and sell their products and services. Even though technology is critical in creating awareness of their goods and services via the internet, they need to make sure they do not over-rely on it. It is vital to consider the local community and its consumer base. Community engagement enhances the […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Businesses need the community to market and sell their products and services. Even though technology is critical in creating awareness of their goods and services via the internet, they need to make sure they do not over-rely on it. It is vital to consider the local community and its consumer base. Community engagement enhances the company’s visibility boosting its sales and revenues. Let’s delve into the key ways entrepreneurs can make their businesses pillars in the community:

• Join the local chamber of commerce
Joining the local chamber of commerce extends one’s network through workshops, seminars, and other events. An individual’s business gets the opportunity to participate in members-only activities that are cost-effective and can help their businesses save substantially. The local chamber of commerce protects one’s interest and business, helping them to remain relevant in their niches.

• Be part of local charities through fundraising
Local community fundraising activities are the best ways for one to be part of their local community. Being part of the local charities demonstrates giving back to the community. In addition, local fundraisers help the business to be socially responsible. By participating in fundraisers, the business becomes part of the community; therefore, the community will participate in the business’s growth.

• Host workshops and community events
Hosting events and workshops gives you the chance to know the community better and vice-versa. During such activities, the business gets to network and maximize free samples to create awareness of its products or services. In addition, such activities enable businesses to advertise their products and services to the local community indirectly.

• Engage the local schools
The youth are integral in most activities concerning the local communities. One of the best ways to engage the local community is through the local schools. Supporting the locals through education is the best way to get the attention of parents, teachers, and students. In addition, engaging the locals through the education system opens internship and voluntary opportunities, which can be used as a branding strategy for the business.

• Collaborate with other business owners within the community
Surviving the business world requires working with other like-minded businesses. Collaborate with other local businessmen and women to develop strategies that can benefit the community and local businesses. Putting the business ideas together helps the community to grow, creating an extensive market for the local businesses.

Originally published on Richard Simon Chicago’s website.

    Richard Simon Chicago, President and CEO at United Service Companies

    Richard Simon is the President and CEO of United Service Companies. As a Chicago-native, he feels so strongly about enriching the city. He is dedicated to improving the city through tourism and travel. He took a seat on the Chicago Convention and Tourism Bureau board, now Choose Chicago. In addition to that, he also is involved with Friends of the Park, Gateway Green, and Greater North Michigan Avenue Association, now the Magnificent Mile Association. Rick Simon also has a seat on the Illinois Hotel and Lodging Association board, where he is the only non-hotel professional.

    Richard Simon has worked with USC in various capacities since its creation in 1965. He worked his way up through the ranks and assumed the roles of CEO and president in 1985. Under Richard Simon’s leadership, USC has expanded outwards from its home base in Chicago to provide services to customers throughout the United States. USC provides outstanding janitorial, staffing, and security services to its clients, and is dedicated to innovating and pushing the standards of the service industry. USC began by custodial staff to local trade shows and expanded its services to meet the needs of its customers; adapting to meet the needs of the moment is a foundational value of USC and one which Richard Simon always keeps in mind when looking to improve the business.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Tim Giuliani of Orlando Economic Partnership: “Our mission is to grow our business community”

    by Charlie Katz
    Community//

    Kimberly A. Lloyd of Ogontz Avenue Revitalization Corporation: “Understand how finance is integral to all platforms of business”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Ways to Incorporate Philanthropy into Your Business

    by David Drumheller
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.