HOW TO MAKE YOUR ARTISTIC DREAMS COME TRUE

By Pierina Asti-Schulz

Carla Dominguez was born and raised in the small town of San Nicolás del Arroyo in Argentina. She never imagined getting to tour the world that far, to participate in the popular TV show America Got Talent and to dance in a mega celebrities’ event in Paris honoring Karl Lagerfeld where the “cream of the cream” of fashion and movies gathered.

Carla Dominguez successful dancer from a small town in Argentina

At 8 years old, Carla was already interested in the artistic and dreamed to travel and become part of the stunning and glamorous world of artists. She started trying and studying different musical disciplines and genres. She dabbled in folk and contemporary dance, took singing, acting, and musical theater classes.

One day, while playing with her friends outside a dance school, they peeked through the window a class of young people dancing tango. Carla was very impressed by the dynamics and the passion they put in their dance and decided that this is what she wanted to pursue and it was precisely the tango dance which led her to travel the world and fulfill her dreams.

Carla and her partner train every day, rain or shine, anywhere

INSIST, KEEP LEARNING AND NEVER LOSE HUMILITY

Carla’s advice is to insist, insist and insist and never give up. You can rehearse a lot, go to castings and have many "no" and you have to be emotionally prepared for this. There are many talented artists who have dreams as you have and you should not be intimidated by this. When you have insecurities, there is something that blocks you and does not let your talent flow and that is what you have to overcome because there will always be someone who will see what you can give artistically and maybe even you will not perceive it by yourself.

The time will come when you will be lifted by a little step up when you get the "yes" that you have been looking for so much time in your auditions.

You should never lose motivation, you have to keep chasing your dream regardless of negative casting results. You have to focus your energies on what you want, rehearse a lot, keep learning and working without losing humility and realize that there is always something to learn. Unexpected experiences and people you least expect can teach you more than what you think.

ADAPTING TO CHANGE

What Carla enjoys most about her profession is to be able to travel, get to know the culture and cities of each country. She believes that the most valuable thing about traveling is learning to open your mind to new things, to totally different ways of thinking and unforeseen situations.

Carla returned to Argentina on March 10, 2020 from performing in England, France and Monaco and immediately the health authorities of her country ordered the entire company to stay in quarantine for 14 days at their homes since Europe was at that moment the epicenter of Covid19.

At the end of the quarantine, Carla would go on another tour with Tango Lovers. It was then when the pandemic was declared and Argentina closed its borders and ordered the population not to leave home. So far, the ordinance has been extended for now until mid-July, almost 4 months.

With theaters closed and tours canceled, the artists had to adjust to an unusual license from their active lives and had to redesign their day-to-day life by taking and teaching online classes and rehearsing and exercising at their homes.

Carla together with her life and artistic partner, Julio Seffino had to make a change and had to adapt to the new uncertain situation, perhaps until the end of the year. And they had to learn how to stay at home, without the glamour of the theaters, the applause of the public and the lights of the stage, and overall, to continue fulfilling their dream.

And suddenly, as it happens during crisis periods, creativity arose. Without many technical resources but with great professionalism, Tango Lovers artists and a small production team were inspired by their audiences and built a multidisciplinary application in Spanish and English, TalentME which is distributed through App and Google stores.

Carla, Julio, Emiliano Greco and María de los Angeles spent several hours during the quarantine to design the programs in which they teach to dance tango, play the piano or to sing or ALL three, in English or Spanish. The program is designed for people of any age who might want to discover their talent or develop it, either as a hobby or to reach professional levels being able to access the app 24/7 to rehearse as much as they can. Additionally, TalentMe provides free content which renews every month with segments of Tango Lovers’ shows and “behind the scenes” Tango Lovers’ experiences during tours and tips from guest artists to break any inhibition that prevents flourishing of the talent that we all have. TalentMe which can be downloaded to mobile phones or tablets from APP Store or Play Store also has an online Art Gallery from emerging artists. It can also be accessed from computers.

Carla Dominguez and her life and dance partner Julio Seffino –

Photo by Federico Paleo for Tango Lovers Company

ART LIVES INSIDE US

Carla longs to return to her live performances soon and to continue taking her art around the world, meanwhile it is social networks and technology which are giving her the stage that all artists need not only for economic reasons but because of being able to give some of themselves to the public which is already part of their passion, their emotions and artistic expressions.

Carla grew up with a dream and at only 27 years old she is living it and is already an international artist who continues to grow in the world.

Although the pandemic has taken an unexpected turn in her dynamic life, she does not stop dancing, singing, expressing herself, however with a virtual audience.

This situation is new but is allowing her to explore new boundaries. She continues to live her dream and through the new app TalentME she helped to build, she can now teach and show people of any age that everyone can awake and develop their inner artistic vein, it is just a matter of learning, training, rehearsing and persisting. It is up to each person to set up his/ her own boundaries and how far to reach. It is each person who has to do and work for oneself. No one will do this for you, only you.

Carla Dominguez and Julio Seffino touring with Tango Lovers company.

Photo by Federico Paleo for Tango Lovers

About the Author: Pierina Asti-Schulz is an entrepreneur Master in Global Business, specialized in Innovation and Market Disruption at Harvard University. She has been interviewed by People’s magazine and by Diario Las Americas about her projects with Tango Lovers’ show company.