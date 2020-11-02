Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to make wise decisions with this critical question

In our Amplifiers immersion this Thursday, we will launch next quarter’s theme, “Project You, as leader’. We will focus on the leader’s performance, values, and approach. A big topic! It needs carefully considered questions to guide smart decisions. I’m sharing my favourites here.

In preparing for this Amplifiers immersion, we look at profound and practical questions. The aim is to make better, more considered decisions.

Here is one that seems simple, and yet spurs deeper thought:

How much is enough?

Listening to an interview on the Tim Ferriss podcast with Mr Money Mustache, I was reminded how powerful this question is. His core decision-making filter for spending is: ‘Does it make me happy? Does it bring me more fun?’ He also filters this through the lens of sustainability: ‘how much will this cost me, others, or the planet in consuming this thing?’

We have an ethos of MORE and GROWTH in the Western world. All media reports assess progress against the metric of ‘more’. It’s an insatiable appetite when it has no limit, but is an end in itself.

As I look in my closet at my clothes, I am thinking that ‘less’ might be better. Fewer choices. Only wear things I absolutely love. More spaciousness and freedom.

When it comes to money and results, do you know how much is enough and why? Enough to feel happy? Enough to feel comfortable? Enough to enable you to have some fun adventures?

Knowing our ‘enough’ level is a useful safe water mark.

What questions do you use to make better decisions?

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

