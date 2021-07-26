Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How to make tough decisions under endless leadership pressure

Making decisions is a leader’s bread and butter. Making them under endless pressure in constantly moving conditions can wear down the best of us. Here’s how to improve your decision-making leadership skills.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We were in a canoe, paddling furiously in big rapids. Each decision had only moments, every stroke mattered. If we got the balance and timing wrong, we would tip over, and be swimming at the mercy of the dangerous current.

“Brace! Brace!” I cried to my friend in the bow.

Too late.

It’s a counter-intuitive thing to send body-weight towards the current. A brace stroke is leaning towards the water and slapping the paddle face hard against the surface to flick the canoe rightside up again, our head coming up last. Instead instinct has us scrambling to stay upright, and this only pushes the gunwale down into the water, capsizing. paulkirtley.co.uk

Paul Kirtley – Wilderness Bushcraft. Survival Skills. Outdoor Life.

The pandemic has felt like a continual run of crazy rapids. Decisions are made on a dime, and we are constantly adjusting to stay afloat. We lean away from uncertainty and end up floundering.

Making decisions is a leader’s bread and butter. Making them under endless pressure in constantly moving conditions can wear down the best of us. Here’s how to improve your decision-making leadership skills.

The first leadership responsibility is to yourself.

One of the critical shifts we need to make to move beyond chronic overwork is to maximise our energy. If we are to become Amplifiers of other people’s talents, then we need to be the current that carries us all along, even when the river runs slack in flatter ground.

Clear the decks

To set yourself up for success, clear the decks. Create some space. Cut commitments where you can. You need literal space to allow your brain to sift what’s important, what’s not.

Check your leadership mindset: are you playing victim or victor?

It’s easy to fall into a ‘woe is me’ narrative. Things really do suck. We feel out of control, stuck, with no end in sight. So face it down. All that is true.

We do not need to let it defeat us. We are in charge of our own narrative! We can create what’s next, we get to choose our attitude.

Leadership frameworks for the hard decisions

I’ve written previously about surviving difficult decisions and the leadership principles you need in a crisis.

There are a few decision-making filters that are useful when under pressure:

  1. Does this decision match our values?
  2. Have we checked and verified our assumptions?
  3. What is the ripple effect of this decision? Can we live with that?
  4. Are our people safe?
  5. What are some possible unintended consequences of this decision?
  6. What’s our next best step after this decision?
  7. How can we minimise harm and promote recovery?

Sometimes we don’t have the luxury of time. An obstacle looms just under the surface we hadn’t seen or expected. We need to steady the ship, prepare to brace, and lean into it.

***

Related Articles:

What leadership principles do you need in a crisis?

Leadership self-care for surviving the hard decisions

Shape your leadership decisions with this critical question

***

Zoe Routh

Zoë Routh is a leadership mentor and speaker. English-born, Canadian-raised, Australian-adopted, Outdoor Adventurist and Experiential Educator, Truth Teller, Learner, Cancer Dancer, One-Time Belly Dancer, Aspiring Telemark Skiier, Slayer of Dragons, Mother of Chickens.

From the wild rivers of northern Ontario to the remote regions of Australia, Zoe has spent the last thirty years showing people how to work better together.

She is obsessed with assisting leaders to be truth-tellers and stand strong with their own voice. Her programs in truth-telling with leaders and teams develop robust relationships and assist in navigating uncertain change. Her high impact leadership learning adventures take place indoors and outdoors in spectacular settings.

With over 30 years experience developing leaders, she has published three books: Composure: How Centered Leaders Make the Biggest Impact, Moments: Leadership when it matters most, and Loyalty: Stop unwanted staff turnover, boost engagement, and create lifelong advocates.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

The Vineyard Church in Boise, Idaho sits at tables on a Sunday morning instead of rows of chairs or a pew.
Community//

How My Church Stopped Avoiding Difficult Topics and Learned to Listen

by Chad Estes
Community//

Finding Flow

by Van Lai-DuMone
Photo by Miguel Á. Padriñán from Pexels
Community//

The Key to Master for Effective Leadership as Told by Mitchell Russo

by Bianca Rodriguez
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.