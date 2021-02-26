How to Make Time to Read More Books

Reading books and well-written articles have a great impact on our wellbeing and success.

It’s through reading that we gain insights and open our minds to possibilities that our limited experiences can’t create.

As important as reading is, it can be a challenge to read regularly. We live in a fast paced world where we’re distracted by social media and the news.

We also carry our work home with us and see blurred lines between work and home lives due to remote working.

So, it’s important to have strategies and tools in place so that we can read more. Here are some simple habit changes you can carry out to make reading a more natural part of your routine. Take a look:

Use the right format

We’re fortunate to live in an era where we have access to any information at our fingertips. You can read on your desktop or on you mobile device at your ease. But that doesn’t mean that it’s the optimal reading option for you.

It’s important to pick the right type of book format to make reading more convenient. Here are some of the advantages and disadvantages of each format that you should consider:

Paperbacks: If you’ve been struggling to read consistently, then one way to deal with this is to buy physical books instead of using your ebook reader or digital device. Many people need to have a tactile experience when reading. And physical books, although difficult to carry, are easier on the eyes.

You can also write on them, highlight them, and they just tend to feel better. Try getting one paperback book and see if you’re reading more. If you do, then it means that physical book copies are better for you.

Ebook readers: There are many people who read more when they get an ebook reader simply because they can carry it around unlike a paper book. It’s also appealing because you can store thousands of books on an e-reader.

Such readers typically use e-ink to present content and is less of a strain on the eye than a digital device. Try borrowing an ebook reader for a few days to see if it’s for you.

Audiobooks: If you’re very busy, then listening to an audiobook can be just what you need. You can download audiobooks on a suitable platform and listen to content as you commute, do housework, or any task that doesn’t require focused attention.

Many people get the benefits of reading with the help of audiobooks and can continue growing their knowledge

Avoid unhelpful content

The biggest distraction we experience in modern life is social media. And there are strong reasons why we find it hard to the put down the phone and stop consuming information that doesn’t benefit our life in any way.

Social media induces the production of the feel-good hormone dopamine when we get a like or see fresh content. It also triggers strong emotional responses within us that compel us to keep staring at the screen.

It’s a good idea to set small goals to quit social media instead of trying to drop it altogether. Did you know that 27% of people head to social media as soon as they wake up? If you’re one of them, then try keeping a book by your side or keeping your mobile phone away from your bedside. You’ll reach for a book instead of your phone and if you get even a page of reading down, it’s a win.

Set small goals for yourself to quit social media and read more. These will feel more achievable and over time will compound into lasting habits.

In fact, if you make it a point to replace your social media consumption with reading, for example, when you take a break from work or when you’re eating, you’ll get through a lot of your material faster than you thought possible.

Read one thing at a time

Sometimes, the problem isn’t have the time to read or building an interest in reading. There are many people who want to read but they simply have habits that leave them feeling lost and flustered.

Do you have a long list of books you want to read but can’t finish even one? Maybe you’ve bought a number of books and they’re lying around half read because you’re interested in everything.

In such cases, make a decision to read one book and one book only. Choose the most important book you ought to read right now and make the choice to touch other articles, books, or blog posts only after you’ve finished the book.

When you do this, you’ll find that you will get through your one book faster than you expected. And then, you’ll be able to get through all your other reading material, one at a time.

Conclusion

Reading a variety of books can be a wonderfully fulfilling experience that helps you grow as a professional and help you develop personally too.

You get insight into people and places you might otherwise never know about. And you can update yourself on the latest technologies, wellness strategies, and so much more.

But it can be difficult to read when we’re managing so many tasks in our lives. The key is to set up a few helpful strategies, like the ones mentioned here, and you’ll be able to make positive changes and read more.