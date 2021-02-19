Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Activity Recreation//

How to Make Time For What’s Important to You Outside of Work

Three Thrive role models share their go-to tips.

By
Leszek Glasner/ Shutterstock
Leszek Glasner/ Shutterstock

We all have things that matter to us outside of our jobs: our friends, our family, our hobbies, to name a few. But when we’re juggling busy schedules, finding time — and energy — to focus on those things can be a challenge. That’s why we asked some Thrive role models to share how they make time for what’s important to them outside of work. We love the tips they shared:

During one meal a day, put your phone in a separate room. 

“Every day at around 6:00 p.m., I leave my phone on my desk and eat dinner with my family. This is our time to disconnect from all of our devices, connect in person, and chat about our day. Our focus is on one another, as we talk about our favorite parts of our day, and what may have been difficult or challenging. This is a way we stay connected and show that we matter to each other.”

Laura Padilla, Zoom

Create a self-care window before the workday begins even for just a few minutes.

“I have kept to my habit of carving out time for myself each morning. Most of the time, it is my walk, but sometimes on these very busy days it is just a moment of self-reflection at the start of the day. I find that if I can get this time for myself before the morning begins, I can be my most productive during the day.”

Yvette Smith, Microsoft

Schedule regular check-ins with friends.

“I’ve started making time for deeper conversations with family, friends, and co-workers, learning about how different people are experiencing the world, and asking about what’s most meaningful in their lives. Our check-ins are just more meaningful and less surface-level. I feel like I know the people in my life better now than at any other time. I feel more deeply connected in my relationships.”

Denise Rundle, Microsoft

    Rebecca Muller, Community Editor at Thrive Global

    Rebecca Muller is the Community Editor at Thrive Global. Her previous work experience includes roles in editorial and digital journalism. Rebecca is a graduate of New York University, where she studied Media, Culture and Communications with a minor in Creative Writing. For her undergraduate thesis, she researched the relationship between women and fitness media consumerism.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “How Extremely Busy Executives Make Time To Be Great Parents”, With Dr. Ely Weinschneider & Jennifer Babbit Bodner

    by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.
    Rich Fury / Staff/ Getty Images
    The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

    Why Friendships are One of the Most Important Tools for Success

    by Lindsey Benoit O'Connell
    Community//

    “It is a myth that women in tech are not as creative or warm or sociable”, with Penny Bauder & Pamela Maynard

    by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.