Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to make the most of your maternity leave as an (ordinarily) busy working professional

Don't worry about work, embrace the journey, and welcome the possibilities into your life

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Maternity leave is a rare gift. It is incredibly trying and demanding, as well as confronting and triggering. In a moment you are pushed outside your comfort zone and, for months thereafter, to your limits. And yet, it is perhaps the only opportunity you’ve had in your adulthood to date to press pause on “the rest of your life” as you focus on keeping a little human alive. It may be the first opportunity you’ve had, in particular, to have some breathing space from your career and reconsider the journey you are on, professionally and personally. With that in mind, how do you make the most of your maternity leave as an (ordinarily) busy working professional?

For starters, do not for a moment worry about the time you are “taking away” from your career. Everything and everyone will be there when you get back, in some fashion or capacity. Women often remark that when they return from maternity leave, people ask them (mistakenly) whether they were on vacation, not realizing how long they had been away or what they had been doing. Things will tick along without you. Also, you will cultivate and strengthen so many skills during your maternity leave (read: flexibility, problem-solving, patience, to name only three), all of which are entirely relevant and transferable to the workplace. You are growing exponentially as a person, and will return to work with so much more to offer than you already possessed.

Next, embrace the unique journey you are on. Nothing can or will prepare you for becoming, and stepping into, your identity and role as a mother. This journey is sacred, and is to be acknowledged, honoured, and deeply respected. Go in with the mentality that maternity leave is something whole and complete in itself, rather than a break from something else. Maternity leave is the something else. It is when, for example, you will see your child’s first ever laugh, or first ever steps. When you will feel a new kind of love. When you will feel love so hard your heart may explode. 

Then, after many bleary-eyed days, followed by many bleary-eyed nights, when you feel you have gotten into somewhat of a groove, you may begin to consider what else you can bring into your existence on maternity leave that you wouldn’t have had time or inclination for usually. Some women, for example, take up painting during baby’s nap time, others have written books, and more still have learned to – breathe – just be still. No longer being confined by the strictures of one’s job can leave space for all sorts of creativity and newness to flourish. Look inward and ask: what will I welcome into my life?

You may also feel you want to give thought to your current job and the career path you’re on. You are a continually evolving and growing person, especially as a mom. You may consider what it is you really want to do with your life, what will feel worth spending time away from your child for. Follow your curiosity, and keep an open mind and heart. Clarity will come.

Finally, use your maternity leave to get to know yourself all over again. Discover yourself all over again. Fall in love with yourself all over again. You are now a warrior who has birthed another soul and given life to another person. Let the changes in your being wash over you, like waves crashing to the shore. You make the most of your maternity leave by embracing it for exactly what it is, a new realm of unchartered experiences – messy, imperfect, extraordinary – all part of your becoming, and forevermore being, a mother.

    Megan Elizabeth Gray, Associate Counsel at Condé Nast

    Megan Elizabeth Gray always wanted to live a life that means something for others and our world. This manifests in her career as a corporate lawyer, in her roles as a wife and mother, in her advocacy for gender equality, and in her passion for writing and sharing authentically. She published her first book, “Enjoy Your Life: Thoughts for Awakened Daughters from Conscious Mothers” on the last day of her maternity leave with her daughter, Lily, all proceeds of which she is donating to domestic violence charities. She is originally from New York, and has lived in London since graduating from Cornell Law School in 2011.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Tips on Going Back to Work After Maternity Leave
    Community//

    8 Tips on Going Back to Work After Maternity Leave

    by Tanmoy Ray
    Community//

    Managing pregnancy at work

    by Rae Simpson
    Community//

    Maternity Leave & Mental Health: The One Small Thing Employers Can Do To Help

    by Louise Conville Cheung
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.