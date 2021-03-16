Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to Make the Most of Your Donation

Making a charitable donation is a great idea when you’re doing things that help other people, but it’s often tough to know if your money is going towards a good cause. It would help if you did your research before donating. We have a few tips that will help you make sufficient charitable donations. Choose Wisely […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Making a charitable donation is a great idea when you’re doing things that help other people, but it’s often tough to know if your money is going towards a good cause. It would help if you did your research before donating. We have a few tips that will help you make sufficient charitable donations.

Choose Wisely

It would help if you chose your charity wisely. If not, your money could go into a black hole. There are a few organizations that review and rate each charity. They will tell you how the charity will spend your donation. You’ll get to know exactly where all of your money goes. You also need to understand how each charity pays for administrative costs. Some charities spend a lot of money on administrative costs, meaning your money isn’t going as much towards programs and services. It’s also essential that you know your charity is legitimate. If a solicitor approaches you, do your research. If you give your personal information to them, it could mean bad news. If a charity is legit, they won’t hit you over the head for donations. Ask them to send you information so you can make a decision.

Keep Records

Though most people don’t give to charity to get a reward, you might get a little back if you keep records. Most donations can be deducted from your taxes each year. It’s essential to keep your copies of receipts, checks, and bank statements about your contributions.

Automatic Donations

Making automatic donations is the easiest way for many people to give to charity. You can set your contributions to monthly or bi-monthly, etc. This also lowers fundraising costs by establishing a foundation of donors that provide regularly. You benefit because you don’t have to think about giving your donations every year. This helps with your records and simplifies your books.

Don’t Always Give In Cash.

Cash donations are significant, but you don’t always have to give in the form of money. You can give items, gifts from your IRA, contributions from stock, or real estate. Ask the charity what they need the most at this time. Cash goes far, but open your mind to other options.

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in Clearwater, Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

     

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

    Since 1997 Kimberly has been the CEO, sole shareholder and has been elected to the board of directors of the parent corporation, Commonwealth Capital Corporation. On a day to day basis she oversees the Portfolio Advisory Committee, the Audit Committee, the Disaster Recovery Committee and the Executive Committee of the Board. Over the course of her tenure at CCC Kimberly has completely overhauled the business plan to increase revenue, has grown the company’s capabilities, entered new equipment markets, and expanded the company to new locations. Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott has executed her duties flawlessly and consistently discovers ways to improve business strategy and efficiency. Her additional duties include risk management, business strategy, product development, due diligence and parent-company compliance.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Is There A Better Way To Give?

    by Nina Rauch
    Community//

    Why It’s Easier Than Ever to Donate to Charity

    by Joe Resendiz
    Community//

    Stress Can Have Effects on You Mentally and Physically: Here’s How Donating to Charity Is Good for Your Health — and the World

    by Maxime Croll

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.