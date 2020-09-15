Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Make The Most Of Informational Interviews

These strategies will help you ace informational interviews so you can land your dream job.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
How To Make The Most Of Informational Interviews

With the current job market, you may find yourself considering a completely different career path. If that’s the case, informational interviews are among the most valuable ways to explore new career options. It’s an opportunity to expand your network while getting an insider’s view of a field you’d like to learn more about. You may even be able to uncover hidden job openings that never get posted publicly. Unfortunately, many professionals don’t know how to make the most of these meetings. Below are some strategies that will help you ace the informational interview so you can ultimately land a job that lights you up inside.

Do your homework

Never go into an informational interview cold. Regardless of whom you’re speaking with, you will want to make a positive first impression by preparing in advance. Investigate the industry, company and role that you may be interested in. Study the industry jargon and vocabulary. Also, don’t forget to go on LinkedIn and research the individual you’ll be meeting with. This exercise may spark specific questions about their background or reveal any interests that you have in common.  All this groundwork will give you confidence and help you come across as a more serious candidate.

Maximize your time (and theirs)

Time is precious. Keep an informational interview to a maximum of thirty minutes. Develop a succinct summary of your background and what you’re looking for in advance. Make sure to spend most of your time on the most critical questions you’d like answers to. Stay focused and don’t veer too far off-topic. Remember that this is a business meeting. Ultimately, they will appreciate that you are conscious of their busy schedule and staying on point.

Ask open-ended questions

Make a list of intelligent questions ahead of your appointment. The best way to get someone to open up is to ask open-ended questions. Be curious. Rather than ask yes or no questions, start your questions with “what” or “how.” Also, don’t be afraid to inquire about the challenges, difficulties and roadblocks. Is there anything they would have done differently? You’re there to get the full picture—and that includes the good, bad and the ugly.

Practice your closing

A lot of people think of informational interviews as a “one and done” proposition. Instead, think of it as the start of a long-term relationship. Spend some time building rapport with your interviewee. At the end of your conversation, ask them if they could recommend one or two additional people that you can speak with. That way, you are not only gaining valuable insights but are also continuing to expand your network. Practice what you’re going to say in advance, so it sounds natural and unrehearsed. It could be as simple as,” Could you recommend a couple more people for me to speak with to learn more about this industry?” If, for some reason, they can’t think of anyone, ask them what they would suggest as next steps.

Foster a long-term relationship

After your meeting, send them an email expressing gratitude for their time. Also, don’t forget to stay in touch with your contact by checking in occasionally. That way, you will also be top of mind should a position open up in the future for which you may be a good fit.

Acing an informational interview (while it’s not a job interview) can ultimately lead to your dream job. You are there to make a connection so that the person you’re speaking with will feel comfortable hiring you themselves or referring you to someone who will. If you have a meeting that falls flat, don’t let it rattle you. Be patient. The more informational interviews you have, the better chance you have of landing the job you want. So, go out there, be bold, and make the most of them!

Feeling stuck and unfulfilled in your current career? Download Caroline Castrillon’s free guide: 5 Signs It’s Time to Make a Bold Career Change!

Caroline Castrillon, Founder/Career and Life Coach at Corporate Escape Artist

Caroline Castrillon is the founder of Corporate Escape Artist and a career and life coach whose mission is to help people go from soul-sucking job to career fulfillment. Caroline made the leap to entrepreneurship after a successful 25-year corporate career and has never looked back. Prior to Corporate Escape Artist, she worked in leadership positions for small tech firms and for large Fortune 500 companies including Dell and Sony. She has an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management and is a Certified Professional Coach (CPC) and Energy Leadership Index Master Practitioner (ELI-MP). In addition to Thrive Global, she also contributes to Forbes and has been featured in publications including the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Inc. and Success Magazine.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

How to Make the Most of Informational Interviews
Community//

How To Make The Most Of Informational Interviews

by Caroline Castrillon
Work Smarter//

The One Habit Great Professionals Never Outgrow

by C-Suite Coach
Community//

Publicist Rockstars: “Keep taking informational interviews even later in your career” With Melody Wolff

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.