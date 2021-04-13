How To Make The Daily Commute More Relaxing and Enjoyable

Commuting to work is one of the most widely despised of all the things that bring us discomfort and distress — a heavy workload, financial worries, and a cluttered home, to name a few. It’s not all a bad experience, either: Long commutes have been attributed to a variety of adverse health effects, including increased fatigue, insufficient sleep, excessive weight, and even a shorter life span. Couples with one person who commutes to work for at least 45 minutes per day have a 40% greater risk of divorcing.

However, the commute should not have to be a waste of time or a burden on your mental health. Here are seven ways to make the commute less stressful…

Create a commuting routine.

Retaining little habits on the way to work, whether it’s always reading the news online, checking your work schedule, or listening to a certain radio program, according to a study, will make you be more optimistic about the day ahead and more confident about your career.

Let the unimaginable happen.

Talking to strangers and engaging in dialogue, according to behavioural psychologists from the US, will significantly increase commuters’ happiness. Try looking at a stranger if this becomes too much. Smiling has been shown to have calming properties, sending constructive signals to the brain and reinforcing a happy mood. To work, do you drive? Rideshare with coworkers is a viable option.

Get a backup plan.

When traveling to work, things don’t always go as planned, and you can encounter train delays, traffic congestion, or road closures. The Social Science Research Network discovered that feeling out of control tenfold raises fear. Always plan alternate routes to work that can get you going – it may also be an incentive to try a different path to break up the monotony of commuting.

Take a nap during stops

As per New York Magazine’s study title The Science Of Us, nodding off for a few minutes may not make you catch up on extreme sleep loss, but a 20-30 minute nap will help you feel more rested and efficient. According to Michigan Medicine’s Sleep Centre, our minds are pre-programmed to hear noises like our stop announcement even though we’re sleeping. You have won!

Choose a soothing soundtrack.

If your drive leaves you nervous, compose your own playlist of uplifting tracks. According to the American Psychological Association, these will help relieve fear, lower the heart rate, and reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol. Are you stuck for song ideas? According to a Quotemehappy poll, people who listen to classical or pop music are less stressed.

Go for it! (for some of the way)

Where possible, try to bike or ride at least part of the way to work – you’ll be less likely to be overweight and have lower blood pressure, according to a report released in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Do you choose to travel by bus or train? Get off the bus a few stops early.

Many drivers believe that they are experts at driving and that they do not need to pay attention to what they are doing or what is going on around them. Even if you are an excellent pilot, many collisions occur as a result of the errors of others. Even the most skilled driver may make a costly error behind the wheel. Even a minor diversion will hinder one’s judgement while driving. In this post, we’ve listed the top ten things you shouldn’t do when driving any car. If you want to hear more about them, make sure to read all the way to the end!

Usage of Mobile Devices

Do not drive and chat at the same time! Using your mobile phone while driving is the worst mistake you’ll ever make. It has the potential to lead you and those on the way into deep trouble. Many people around the world have died or been injured as a result of being distracted by their phones. It is so risky that many countries have made it illegal for drivers to use mobile phones. You don’t want to be involved in an accident while monitoring your friend’s Facebook status, and you certainly don’t want to collide with another vehicle while having an emotional conversation with someone, do you? Keep in mind that your mobile phone is the most dangerous diversion that can lead to significant consequences.

Driving While Intoxicated

Driving under the influence is the leading cause of crashes worldwide. Every year, a startling number of people lose the fight of their lives while driving drunk. Drunk drivers are responsible for the vast majority of traffic-related fatalities. Many nations have enacted stringent regulations for drivers. We are all aware that alcohol impairs driving capacity and, as a result, an individual is unable to respond appropriately to the situation. Unfortunately, many people are still unaware of how dangerous it is. Alcohol impairs both your judgement and your physical skills. If you need to go somewhere quickly, avoid drinking.

Driving with a cancelled insurance

Cancelled car insurance may occur for a variety of causes, some of which you may have caused and others which are outside your control.

It is important to purchase auto insurance as quickly as possible, regardless of the cause for the cancellation. Remember that you need coverage whether you’re driving the car or it’s parked in your driveway.

If the insurance agent canceled it or the policy was voided, they will assist you with finding a new policy. Whatever the excuse for not having insurance, they will assist you in finding the best deal available.