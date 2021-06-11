How to Make Philanthropy Part of Your Company Culture

As a business leader and entrepreneur, it can be hard to find time in your schedule to give back. Figuring out how to get a work-life balance is hard itself. The good news is that many business leaders and entrepreneurs are also philanthropists and make it work out. Combining the two practices can be done by following these simple ways you and your work team can give back. Starting this in the workplace and helps grow a trend for employees outside of their regular work hours.

Talent

The one thing that is more valuable than money is your talent. Find a few impact organizations you believe in and offer your expertise, whether for an hour or a day. Depending on what field you work in, you can help them out with different areas of their organization. For example, if you work in finance or accounting, you can evaluate their financial plan and advise where it’s needed.

Time

It’s common for people who volunteer to live a healthier lifestyle. Take time to find certain days for your entire work team to volunteer together as a group. Websites such as VolunteerMatch.org give you plenty of options for local organizations that are in need of help. Many of these organizations need assistance with building playgrounds, fixing parks, and even building homes. There is so much team morale that is built up when you give back together.

Partnerships

To help raise more awareness for a cause you are passionate about, consider making a partnership with your business or even your own life. Depending on the size of your business, you can donate a portion of your month’s profit to a cause or create a specific product to help raise awareness and money. Not only are you generating funds, but you’re giving the organization credibility that can help them in the long run.

Good

Many people have gotten used to throwing things away without thinking about those who could genuinely use them. Gather your team to donate business clothes, coats, and electronics that they no longer need. There are plenty of local organizations that take anything given to them and always look for clothes to help out people heading into job interviews.