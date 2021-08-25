Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Make Philanthropy a Habit for the Next Generation

It can be very challenging to teach children about the importance of giving back. Philanthropy is such an essential part of human culture and history, but it often doesn’t come naturally for young children. The concept of philanthropy is so complex and abstract that it’s hard to make it relevant for children. Effective philanthropy can be a life-long habit that positively shapes people’s view of the world and creates a sense of fulfillment. Here are some tips to get your kids ready for philanthropic success:

-Start them off as soon as they are capable of understanding. It is never too early to instill values in your child.

-Teach them about different charitable causes from an early age so that they understand the needs around the world. They will not feel overwhelmed or lost when confronted with options later in life.

-Encourage them to donate their time, money, clothes, toys, and other goods. This way, they can see firsthand that giving back doesn’t always mean monetary donation. If they want new toys, encourage them to donate their old toys instead of throwing them away.

-Hold family meetings to discuss your charitable endeavors and ask the children what they want to do.

-Find opportunities for them to volunteer with local organizations. These experiences will teach your child that giving back doesn’t always have to involve money, and it will help them understand that many people need their assistance.

-Introduce them to other philanthropists when they are young so that they can see how their generosity affects others’ lives. This will increase the likelihood that they too will choose to give back as an adult.

-Teach them the value of giving appropriately. It is crucial to teach young people how and when to give to others in need, as well as some of the common pitfalls such as scams and frauds.

Most importantly, be sure that you are a generous person yourself so that they see philanthropy as part of their everyday life. This will ensure that they understand the importance of giving back and will instill values in them that last for a lifetime.

Not everyone is born to be a philanthropist. It takes time and dedication to learn about the world’s needs and how to help. However, these suggestions will get your children ready for any charitable endeavors that they might encounter in their own lives.

Jerry Swon, New Jersey Based Financial Consultant

Jerry Swon is a financial consultant based out of Mendham, New Jersey. Jerry has over 30+ years on of experience in the industry and has spearheaded many projects, such as co-founding Tax Transfer Corporation and serving as a founding executive of Millennium Biotechnologies Group, Inc. (now known as Inergetics, Inc.). When not dedicating his time to work, Jerry Swon is a proud family man and an active member of his community. To learn more about Jerry Swon, please feel free to visit JerrySwon.net and JerrySwon.com. 

 

