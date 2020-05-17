Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to make peace with our new reality

See old spaces in new ways

View from Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook, Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey

Since the lockdown, I have new eyes.  I simply see things differently.  I visit the beach and there is more than the sand and wind in the air – I feel free.  I am more grateful for the very breath I breathe as I realize more and more — it is a gift.  As the parks and beaches re-open I design for myself new and simple experiences.

Alexa never changed her wake up call before or after the quarantine; I am up the same time weekday or weekend as a habit to continue my own life rituals.

 I like to be enveloped within nature at least once a day; sometimes it is a drive, other times it is a walk, and on occasions, I just sit still on the balcony and feel.  

View to Sandy Hook National park

On this weekday morning, I took a drive, picked up breakfast, then as if my car was being guided by some unseen force, I ended up in front of Mount Mitchell Scenic Overlook in Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey.  I had been to the garden like venue several times with friends and family for panoramic views of New York and Sandy Hook park.  I had never come alone in the morning with my breakfast.  Birds were flying over my head and some were on the ground literally hunting for breakfast.  Squirrels were dancing to tunes of “summer is coming”.

View of Mount Mitchell Scenic Overlook park

I sat on the bench not needing any views this morning.  I ate my breakfast.  I listened to the water and the bees buzzing. It felt like vacation yet I knew I had the workday ahead of me.  I took a few photos to remind my self that breakfast alone in the park was real and not a dream.  This unkind slow down has some benefits, makeshift vacation-like experiences is one of them.

JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacquki Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, and Ms.Nia Rock.

