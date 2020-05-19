Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Make Nachos, Refried Beans, Chimichangas, and More From A Single Pot Of Beans

I grew up eating my mama's delicious homemade beans almost every day. Peruvian, black, and pinquitos(rose) beans are my favorites. Every week her dedicated bean pan(large stockpot) was used for cooking a fresh pot of beans.  The process was simple, clean the dried beans, soak them overnight and cook them for a few hours the […]

By
Peruvian, black, rose and myasi beans
Delicious, easy bean recipes your families will love!

I grew up eating my mama’s delicious homemade beans almost every day. Peruvian, black, and pinquitos(rose) beans are my favorites. Every week her dedicated bean pan(large stockpot) was used for cooking a fresh pot of beans. 

The process was simple, clean the dried beans, soak them overnight and cook them for a few hours the following day with a little salt.  The beans were used every day for various bean recipes. My mama would use them to make creamy refried beans, chili beans, chimichangas, burritos, bean dip, bean sandwiches, bean quesadillas, nachos, and frijoles de la olla(fresh beans, topped with fresh onions, cilantro, and jalapeños),

The bean pot was never refrigerated. Every night the beans would be boiled on our stove for a minimum of five minutes. My Abuelita Magdalena taught my mother this trick to keep the beans fresh and free of botulism. And thankfully, we never got food poisoning. My father had a garage where he stored large sacks of beans, potatoes, onions, and garlic. Beans were the reigning kings; they can be stored in a cool, dry place for years! 

We ate my mama’s delicious bean recipes with Spanish rice, homemade flour tortillas(tortillas de harina), fresh salsa, at Sunday barbeques, and more. 

We also used beans to play Loteria (Mexican bingo), so you can say they were even our toys!

I have a strong understanding from my ancestors and my family that as long as we have beans, we’ll never go hungry, and there is food to share with anyone that comes to visit. They are a staple, beloved comfort food often on our table. I hope our recipes will inspire you to sample some of my childhood favorites.

Please see the recipe for our homemade beans below and links to all our specialty bean recipes. Reach out with any questions.

Black Bean Nachos

Homemade Beans Recipe

  • Tools
  • Stock pot
  • Strainer

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs. of dried beans 
  • 20 – 24 cups of water
  • Salt to taste

More Bean Recipes, Spanish Rice & Homemade Flour Tortillas Videos

Chili Beans Recipe – https://youtu.be/I10gvDgtQfA

Homemade chili beans just like my mama used to make!  From dried beans to simmering chili with chorizo, bacon, hamburger and so much more. If you’re a bean lover this step by step video will help you master this yummy recipe! It’s one of my favorites and every time I make them, I’m transported to my sweet mama’s Sunday dinners where I’d joyfully eat these beans with toasted french bread. And if we were lucky enough, she’d make us chimichangas with the leftovers.

Refried Peruvian Beans Recipe – https://youtu.be/X0lLKZyIGnU

Get ready for refried, creamy Peruvian beans with bacon! In this handy “prep” video, Molé Mama shows you how to make delicious refried beans for burritos, tostadas, dips and more! 

Portuguese Feijoada Stew Recipe – https://youtu.be/TINCk8xGftA

Algarve Guest Chefs, Ricardo, and Sara will teach you how to make  Feijoada (traditional bean stew with chorizo, bacon, pork belly, linguica, pork ribs, wine, garlic, onions, bay leaves, tomatoes, carrots, and dried chiles).  

Mexican Spanish Rice Recipe – https://youtu.be/9LTvpG0YQJo

I grew up eating my mama’s delicious Spanish rice almost every day, and I’m so thrilled to share it with you! Once you master this rice you might be eating it daily too with crunchy tacos, mole, enchiladas, carne asada, in burritos; the list goes on and on.

Homemade Flour Tortillas Recipe (tortillas de harina) – https://youtu.be/AfxaMl7grVI

Tia Trina can turn flour, baking powder, salt, and vegetable oil into pure tortilla magic. I had the good fortune of filming her as she taught me to make her sinfully delicious tortillas.

Molé Mama picture with her molcajete in her kitchen

Diana Silva, Author, podcaster, vlogger, Molé Mama Founder at Molé Mama

Molé Mama is a San Diego-based author, home chef, vlogger, and podcaster. Diving into her Latina roots, she uses her magical molcajete, and other tools and techniques that make her food taste like grandma used to make back in Mexico. 

Her book, Molé Mama; A Memoir of Love, Cooking, and Loss,  shares the stories of how she perfected her beloved mother's recipes. Readers swear that they smell Sonora enchiladas, Spanish rice, mole, and other delicious Mexican food simmering in their kitchens as they read her book.  

Molé Mama Recipes YouTube cooking videos and weekly podcast celebrates family recipes, cooking delicious meals at home, and adding love to every recipe. Along with her guest chefs, Molé Mama explores recipes and traditions from around the world and the stories that keep them alive. Most of her podcasts will make you hungry, and you may find yourself dancing in your kitchen to salsa music. 

Molé Mama is calling everyone to return to their kitchens and to preserve their living and past ancestors' favorite recipes and stories for future generations.

"We need to try to preserve our cultures and not just let those favorite recipes disappear forever. The common thread of every cherished family recipe is that they were homemade with love, and that's the real secret ingredient," says Molé Mama. For many home chefs, cooking is their preferred love language, and that's why we cherish their recipes. Their love has the power to transcend an ordinary recipe into magic!

Culinary Training 

Diana was just nine years old, and when her culinary training began. Rose was making her legendary flour tortillas, and Diana's big job was to mix the masa. Rose expertly poured water, flour, salt, and a little baking powder in the bowl, and Diana eagerly put her small hands in the bowl and tried to follow her mother's patient instructions on how to mix it. Diana loved the way the sticky dough felt in her little fingers. She was so very proud and excited to help her mama. Diana didn't understand the road she had embarked on that afternoon and the joy she'd experience cooking with her mother for more than 20 years.

To watch Molé Mama’s videos, listen to her podcasts and learn more go to: youtube.com/c/molemamarecipes

https://www.molemama.com/mole-mama-cooking-with-love-podcast

facebook.com/molemama

@mole_mama

