How To Make Nachos, Refried Beans, Chimichangas, and More From A Single Pot Of Beans

I grew up eating my mama’s delicious homemade beans almost every day. Peruvian, black, and pinquitos(rose) beans are my favorites. Every week her dedicated bean pan(large stockpot) was used for cooking a fresh pot of beans.

The process was simple, clean the dried beans, soak them overnight and cook them for a few hours the following day with a little salt. The beans were used every day for various bean recipes. My mama would use them to make creamy refried beans, chili beans, chimichangas, burritos, bean dip, bean sandwiches, bean quesadillas, nachos, and frijoles de la olla(fresh beans, topped with fresh onions, cilantro, and jalapeños),

The bean pot was never refrigerated. Every night the beans would be boiled on our stove for a minimum of five minutes. My Abuelita Magdalena taught my mother this trick to keep the beans fresh and free of botulism. And thankfully, we never got food poisoning. My father had a garage where he stored large sacks of beans, potatoes, onions, and garlic. Beans were the reigning kings; they can be stored in a cool, dry place for years!

We ate my mama’s delicious bean recipes with Spanish rice, homemade flour tortillas(tortillas de harina), fresh salsa, at Sunday barbeques, and more.

We also used beans to play Loteria (Mexican bingo), so you can say they were even our toys!

I have a strong understanding from my ancestors and my family that as long as we have beans, we’ll never go hungry, and there is food to share with anyone that comes to visit. They are a staple, beloved comfort food often on our table. I hope our recipes will inspire you to sample some of my childhood favorites.

Please see the recipe for our homemade beans below and links to all our specialty bean recipes. Reach out with any questions.

Homemade Beans Recipe

Tools

Stock pot

Strainer

Ingredients

2 lbs. of dried beans

20 – 24 cups of water

Salt to taste

More Bean Recipes, Spanish Rice & Homemade Flour Tortillas Videos

Chili Beans Recipe – https://youtu.be/I10gvDgtQfA

Homemade chili beans just like my mama used to make! From dried beans to simmering chili with chorizo, bacon, hamburger and so much more. If you’re a bean lover this step by step video will help you master this yummy recipe! It’s one of my favorites and every time I make them, I’m transported to my sweet mama’s Sunday dinners where I’d joyfully eat these beans with toasted french bread. And if we were lucky enough, she’d make us chimichangas with the leftovers.

Refried Peruvian Beans Recipe – https://youtu.be/X0lLKZyIGnU

Get ready for refried, creamy Peruvian beans with bacon! In this handy “prep” video, Molé Mama shows you how to make delicious refried beans for burritos, tostadas, dips and more!

Portuguese Feijoada Stew Recipe – https://youtu.be/TINCk8xGftA

Algarve Guest Chefs, Ricardo, and Sara will teach you how to make Feijoada (traditional bean stew with chorizo, bacon, pork belly, linguica, pork ribs, wine, garlic, onions, bay leaves, tomatoes, carrots, and dried chiles).

Mexican Spanish Rice Recipe – https://youtu.be/9LTvpG0YQJo

I grew up eating my mama’s delicious Spanish rice almost every day, and I’m so thrilled to share it with you! Once you master this rice you might be eating it daily too with crunchy tacos, mole, enchiladas, carne asada, in burritos; the list goes on and on.

Homemade Flour Tortillas Recipe (tortillas de harina) – https://youtu.be/AfxaMl7grVI

Tia Trina can turn flour, baking powder, salt, and vegetable oil into pure tortilla magic. I had the good fortune of filming her as she taught me to make her sinfully delicious tortillas.