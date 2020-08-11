How to Make Money during Quarantine?

This Pandemic situation has brought so many other crises along with it. At time when we are fighting with Coronavirus Pandemic, most of us have lost jobs or working from home.

So many of my friends are dealing with anxiety and depression due to worst financial crisis. I am reading several stories or posts on facebook where people are dealing with crucial financial situations. If we remain positive and relaxed we can see several opportunities to make money online.

How to Make Money Quickly at Home?

Making money online is not as difficult as we think. In my article I will cover some most reliable passive income ideas that would help in generating hundreds of bucks on daily basis. These passive income ideas are tested by myself.

And the good thing about it is that you don’t need to be a tech professional. The only thing which is required is your talent and creativity. Following are my tried and tested methods to make money online.

1- Make Money from Blogging

Yes you read it right. Still in 2020, you can make money from your blog. So how to make money from blogging? Making money from blogging is one of my most favorite and tested method which I am doing almost 10 years now. I have few lifestyle and beauty blog running since 5 years and I am not even actively adding content in my blog but still I make almost $2000 from one of my blogs.

I am generating that amount by 3 methods which is following:

a) Make money with Adsense:

Once you have started a blog and after adding 20 to 30 quality and unique articles you can apply for adsense approval for your blog. Once approved you can start making passive income with the traffic on your blog.

b) Offering Guest Post:

Everyday several new websites and online stores are launching online that constantly need backlinks on high quality blog. You can offer them a paid guest post with a backlink to their website. I normally charge $150 to $200 however, during pandemic situation I have reduced the price.

c) Selling Advertising Space:

You can also sell a space for advertising banner in your sidebar area. You can display your client’s banner for a month, quarter or yearly contract. Its one of the best way to make hefty amount of passive income for long term basis.

Keeping in mind blogging would not allow you to make money instantly but if you work seriously than you will be able to start earning money within 1 to 2 months. All you need is little effort, passion and patience.

2- How to make money from youtube?

Over the past few years youtube is flooded with several new channels. And despite the fact that everyday several new channels are launched people still make money with YouTube.

Think, think and think about the niche and than decide what you are good at? But only work on single niche and that could be Food channel, beauty or fashion channel or probably health and fitness.

3- Make Money on Instagram

Instagram is one of the top social media networks. Mostly, businesses use instagram for their brand awareness. So you must be thinking how to make money on instagram? These businesses often required influencers to promote their brand.

Create an attractive profile. Add your own personal content covering a particular niches to attract the relevant brands. Make sure not to buy any fake followers. Work on great captions and gradually you would see organic growth of your instagram profile. You can then offer your profile for influencer marketing to the brands related to your niche.

4- Generate Passive income from Facebook

Facebook is world’s number one social media. Billion of active users use facebook for entertainment, marketing or making money. It is one of the best platform to make money.

Specially facebook shop feature allows you to sell your products and services without any fee. I f you wanna learn how to make money in Facebook then must read my article How to Make Money Using Facebook $100+ A Day

In this article I have provide a complete guide for making money using Facebook.

5- Sell your Photos

You can make money by selling your photos so how to make money selling photos of yourself? There are several websites that allow you to sell your photos and make money. So if you are photographer or a model you can sell your photographs on stock photography websites. Here is the article from shopify to learn how to sell your photographs.

This article provide details of 20 stock photography website that allows you to sell your photos. You can also sell your photos on instagram and on facebook marketplace.

Although I haven’t wrote complete details but these are few tried and tested passive income ideas that help me in generating passive income.

Please comment if you want me write a complete article on how to make money from blogging or any other aforesaid methods.