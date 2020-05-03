How would you like to wake up each day knowing you get to do what you love, and make money (even good money) for doing it?

Contrary to popular opinion, yes, that actually is possible.

You can make money doing what you love.

In fact, most of my coaching focuses around helping do exactly that.

And, if you’re still skeptical, let me just say that I’m living proof. I get to wake up every day, and coach people towards pursuing their passions, and I get paid well to do it.

So, if you’re interested in learning how to make money doing what you love, keep reading!

Get clear on what you actually love doing

The first step towards making money doing what you love, is getting clear on what it is that you actually enjoy doing, and could see yourself enjoying for the next 40 years or so. (For more information on the importance of clarity in all areas of life, check this out)

Does that mean it can never change? Absolutely not. But, making money doing something you love, especially as an entrepreneur, takes time. So, you’ve gotta be willing to be patient and committed to the long game.

In other words, you’ve gotta separate hobbies from true passions.

For example, I love woodworking, but would I want to do it 8 – 10 hours a day? Probably not!

A lot of people think they’d love doing something, without thinking about just how much time they’d have to commit to it.

It’s kinda like going from dating someone to being married – one requires a whole different level of time and commitment. And, if you’re not all in, feelings may change.

So, you’ve gotta get clear on what are things you just enjoy doing sometimes, and what are things you are willing to invest a lot of time and energy into without wanting to quit.

Now, a key factor in this equation is determining if what you love doing is actually profitable.

It’s not enough to simply love doing something, if people aren’t willing to pay for it.

My suggestion is, try to come up with a list of a few things you could see yourself enjoying doing for the next 40 years, then evaluate your ability to make money doing them.

Hone your craft

Once you’ve decided what you’d like to spend your days doing, the next step is honing your craft.

Here’s the deal, no one wants to pay someone who sucks at what they do.

I don’t care if it’s mowing lawns or coaching Olympic athletes, you’ve got to work on your craft constantly in order to make a living doing it.

For example, if I want to continue to be able to enjoy all of the luxuries of being a coach (i.e. time freedom, being able to help tons of people, travelling to speak on stages, etc.) then I’ve gotta make sure that I continue to be a good coach.

Because if I don’t, the clients will stop coming, which means the money stops also.

That’s why I said, in step 1, that you need to figure out what you’re truly willing to invest your time and energy into, because it will take a lot of both early on.

So, invest in courses, watch videos, hire a coach, work for free, or do whatever else is necessary to increase your level of knowledge and/or skill.

Be Patient

One of the biggest reasons most people aren’t able to make money doing something they love, is a lack of patience.

We live in an instant gratification society, where we want it all right now.

Problem is, success doesn’t work that way.

Like I said above, in order to actually make money doing something, you kinda need to be good at it.

Well… getting good doesn’t come overnight. There’s a reason they say it takes 10,000 reps of doing something before you master it.

Does that mean you can’t have success early, and have to wait until you get your 10,000 reps in? Definitely not!

You can absolutely see success early. But, the bigger wins take time to get to.

For example, in my world of coaching, most people start out doing free sessions or packages. From there, they progress to lower price points, before steadily increasing their rates over time.

Eventually, you can make a ton of money as a coach.

But, in order to do that, you have to be patient, and hone your craft (gee, those sound familiar!).

Don’t Quit

To piggyback off of the last point of being patient, the only way to ensure that you can make money doing what you love is to not quit.

I know you know this intuitively, but common sense isn’t always common practice.

I will be the first to tell you, being an entrepreneur is hard. It will take an emotional and physical toll on you for sure.

But, there is also no greater feeling than getting to wake up every single day and getting to spend my time doing the thing I love most – coaching.

I’ll take the ups and downs any day, if it means being able to wake up excited about the work I get to do and impact and income I get to make.

Remember, patience is the name of the game. The people who don’t end up getting to make money doing what they love, are the ones who get impatient and want it now.

Don’t do that to yourself.

And, speaking of, because you now know that it will most likely take some time and patience on your part to start, don’t put yourself in a position where your passion has to support you financially early on.

Think about your passion as a baby – you have to nurture and care for it before it can sustain itself, and one day (Lord willing), give back to you.

When you put yourself in a position where your passion has to sustain you right away, it quickly becomes not so fun.

That’s why I always recommend doing what you love as a side hustle first.

By doing so, you allow yourself time to be patient and hone your craft, which will decrease the likelihood that you’ll quit.

Either way, the only way you’ll ever get to make money doing what you love it by NOT giving up.

So, go make it happen!

Be UNCOMMON!

P.S. If you’re ready to make money doing what you love, I’d love to chat with you about it. You can click here to schedule a complimentary clarity call.