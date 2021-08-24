How to Make Meditation Easier

Anyone that has ever tried to meditate will tell you one thing:

It’s surprisingly hard.

Not getting lost in the incessant voice in your head is difficult even for those that have been meditating for a long time. Who knew our voices were so loud and bouncy?

My Meditation Journey

I began meditation when I was an overwhelmed mom of two young kids. My patience was constantly on a short leash, and my family suffered the consequences often. I searched for solutions until I found the science and benefits of meditation. It seemed to be exactly what I needed.

And yet, when I started, I was awful at it. “How do people do this every day?!” I thought.

Despite my doubts, I kept going. (Because it truly does make me happier and calmer.)

Now, it’s 5 years later and I’m still at it. But the only reason I’ve been able to do it this long is by finding ways to make it easier – and a more sustainable practice for a mother.

Here’s what I’ve done that works for me, and I think these tips will help you too!

1. I Began Using a Guided App

Even today, if I use only my timer for too many days in a row, I lose focus completely. My mind wanders off never to return.

The Headspace app has been amazing for all these years and is the #1 reason meditation has been a lasting habit for me. (Many people also like the Calm app).

2. I Meditated in the Morning

You can talk yourself out of absolutely everything if you wait to do a new habit in the evening. So, start your day with meditation and enjoy the benefits all day. You can always do another round later in the day if you want to.

3. I Read About It

I had no real idea of what meditation was when I started. So, I read some great mindfulness and meditation books, and figured out how to move forward. As usual, knowledge is power.

4. I Was Firm, But Flexible

I created a few rules for myself around meditation. First, I had to do it in total quiet, before the rest of my family woke up and started my day for me.

Second, if I was interrupted (because kids are kids), I had to be ok with that. I would be grateful for the time I did get in instead of blowing up over it. These two rules helped tremendously!

5. I Started Small

For at least three years, I did 10 minutes of meditation. I eventually increased it to 20 minutes, and I do that today.

But when you first build the habit of meditation, it’s more about taking the time to sit than the amount of time.

So, start with whatever time you need in order to build the habit. 5 minutes is fine if that’s all the time you have. You can add to it later.

Remember: It’s always better to build a long-lasting habit than to crash and burn because you did too much too soon.

In Conclusion

I hope these tips help you to make meditation a regular practice! Sometimes meditation can seem like a surreal experience that other people get to have. It’s not! And anyone can attain some added peace if they make it easier to follow through. What helps you follow through on meditation? I’d love to know how you make it easier too!

I hope you find more inner peace soon friend!