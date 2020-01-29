Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Make it Easy For People to Do Business With You

By

There are some people that are born with that special kind of charisma, they could sell ice to an Eskimo… others not only feel drawn to them and want to have a relationship with them; they also want to do business with them. 

I work with a lot of people that HATE selling, it just doesn’t come naturally to them, and that’s okay, we can’t be good at everything, but listen, if you’re not selling you don’t have a business!

So what happens when you’re not a natural salesman with the ability to make people buy whatever you’re selling? YOU CAN LEARN and HONE YOUR SKILLS. It does get easier and you’ll get better with practice!

Here, I’ve put together ten things that you can do to develop this skill.

1. People want to do business with people that are confident in their skill set and business. They want to feel like they are in a safe pair of hands. 

2. People gravitate towards others that treat them with respect as opposed to just another way to make money. ALWAYS treat your client as a partner, not a means to an end. 

3. People are attracted to people that look professional, tidy and have their sh*t together. Your brand image is important, portray the kind of person/business that you would buy from!

4. People like products and services that make their lives easier… offer something that they just can’t live without. Always under promise and over deliver! 

5. People like to feel appreciated (who doesn’t?!). Show your customers that you are thankful for their business, a little gratitude goes a long way. Personally, I love sending cards with a little handwritten note inside. 

6. People like to feel heard. Always listen to your customers, try and empathise with them… we’re all human after all! 

7. Keep your branding and socials consistent. There’s nothing worse than trying to google a person or service and being bombarded with conflicting messages. Keep your mission statement clear and easy to follow. Consistency is key! 

8. People want value for money! VFM! Look at the value of what you do and how you do it. Make sure you spell out the value of your service and believe to your core that you are worth it!! Take some time to research you competitors, you need to know your worth! 

9. People tend to do business with people they like. So, behave in a way that makes you likable. Be polite and patient. And it goes without saying, try to avoid being crude, rude, gruff, or impatient. You know the sort of thing!

10. Own your mistakes and learn from them. If something goes wrong with your product or service, resolve it as soon as possible. People like to be taken care of, if they feel like you have done everything in your power to help, they’ll be more likely to buy from you again. Did you know that it costs seven times more to attract a new customer than to keep an existing one? 

If you need some help with your business then book your Free Strategy Session with me now. Alternatively, head over to my Facebook Group where I share my free, expert advice with a bunch of like-minded business women!

Hugs,

LDC x

Linda Davies Carr, It's Your Time to Accelerate Your Business - The Master Fixer

Linda is a Expert Business Coach & Entrepreneurial Mindset Mentor. She built a great reputation as a business turnaround expert and has been privileged to work with some amazing people and businesses. Professionally qualified and passionate about supporting Entrepreneurs and Business Owners to have the business and life they love.

Successfully manoeuvred through 3 recessions – with the experience and scars to prove it! Hugely credible with significant experience spanning 30+ years with a proven track record of doubling, trebling + business turnover fast and always gets results!

Now choosing to focus on coaching clients and businesses owners and individuals she is known as the #masterfixer. She coaches on business turnaround, performance mindset coaching encouraging her clients to dramatically improve turnover, embrace change, learn the tools to be more resilient and to lead the lives they desire. Her business website is www.themasterfixer.com.

Linda has been featured in Thrive Global, Forbes, BBC Radio 5 Live, The Daily Telegraph, The Express, The Evening Post.

Mum to 2 girls, a single mum for 9 years and now happily married to her mr wonderful and bonus mum to 3 boys. Lives in Bristol, UK and socialises puppies for the charity Dogs for Good.

Please get in touch if you would like to write or indeed be featured: [email protected]

