How to make friends with you and others?

The one who at least once in his life watched Hollywood cinema walked to a psychotherapist or communicated with more than one person, after reading this title, immediately hears somewhere deep inside himself a shrill cry: “It is necessary to be ourselves.”

This crystal clear truth pursues us all his life. But each life comes the so-called self-identification crisis, when it becomes catastrophically incomprehensible, as if it is to be yourself, and whether it is worth it? Everything is faced with this crisis. And entrepreneurs who are constantly competing with each other and people who work on ordinary works.

Is it all necessary?

Philosophers and scientists reason what it means to “be ourselves” from the moment of the appearance of philosophy and science. However, seriously examining the problem of authenticity began only in the 30s of the last century. The psychologist Carl Rogers, the Creator of Customer-Centered Therapy, determines authenticity as the ability to create his own life, the desire to determine and satisfy their needs, and at the same time harmoniously coexist with others. He believed that emotional depression is the main symptom of a violation of internal harmony. Since then, little has changed. The ability to be yourself is still synonymous with a happy life and mental well-being.

Why can’t you always be yourself?

“Be yourself” – but how can we live our own lives and not lose ourselves. Everything else leads to the depletion of life resources, not giving out satisfaction from life instead. It is difficult for us to behave naturally for one main reason – fear of being rejected.

In different periods of life, we depend on different environments to achieve recognition.

Parents in childhood can positively reinforce some specific features or behavior and ignore/suppress their children’s spontaneity. The child feels like he/she is loved only for some reason. In adolescence – the desire to be accepted by peers, including by imitating the members.

Society imposes standards and forms the fear of being outside the mainstream if you show yourself as is – including weak, stupid, defenseless.

The superficiality of many social contacts does not imply deep communication but makes it possible to contact from one role invented for itself, and then it is difficult to discard – contacts can collapse.

Why is it worth being?

The most important point is because it is easier. We always know that you think and feel. And instead of issuing the expected or approved answer, it is easier, to be honest. People feel when we pretend. An attempt to pretend someone else is taking away a lot of strength and eventually gives you a deceiver. Natural behavior turns out to be a much more efficient way to achieve the desired result. Therefore, now there are all the possibilities. Authenticity becomes a universal trend not only in psychotherapy. Because you will find soulmates – who will accept you. The main misconception of a person is the fear that he is not interesting to other people. But let’s consider how many people you managed to meet in your lives, and how many you have never seen at least in your country.

Well, I want to be myself. What do I need to do?

Meet yourself and take. Starting stands with an honest answer to yourself, who you are actually. What are the values that you need to seek? You can join this path with a psychotherapist or just with a handle and paper. When you explore yourself from legs to head, start learning to live with all your bulbs and intake because they are unlikely to go somewhere.

Review your strengths. And, not less important to learn them to use.

Show your vulnerability. In our weakness, our power is paradoxically hidden. It is the combination of strengths and weaknesses that makes us who we are.

To be at the moment. To live your life here and now, pay attention to pleasant little things and do not focus on the experience and images of the future.

To say what you mean. If something bothers you – let yourself live in discomfort and politely speak the truth.

Cheer! Now that you understand who you are. Tell the world about this. Do not be afraid to seem strange, ridiculous, and unsuccessful. Come up with an honest description of the profile, tell us about your real interests and desires, and risk layout the photo where you are.