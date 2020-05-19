How To Make First Threesome Hookup Succeed?

Are you looking to have a threesome hookup? Going into a Tinder threesome can be a bit nerve-racking, especially if it is your first time. Threesomes are a unique experience. Today we are going to take a look at some tips to help make your first threesome hookup succeed.

Keep Everybody In Mind

Part of being in a Tinder threesome is keeping everyone happy during the hookup. All three people should enjoy what is going on or someone will start to feel left out. It is very easy to start focusing on one person only. To help prevent this, remind yourself throughout the experience in the back of your mind to do something for both of the other people.

Communicate First and Always

Communication is key to any relationship or hookup. You want to make sure that everyone is prepared and ready to enjoy themselves before the threesome hookup even starts. Before meeting up talk about your turn-ons, turn-offs, and limits. This will help to set you up for success.

Make sure that during the encounter that you communicate with the other two in the threesome. Ask them if they are liking what you are doing and let them know if they are doing something that you don’t like.

When you have your communication, it is important to have all of the parties included in the discussion. Everyone has a voice and that is only fair.

Set Rules Before

Part of the communication you want to have before is to set rules. Rules for your encounter will help everyone to get the most out of your hookup. They will also help you to feel comfortable after. Here are some rules to consider before meeting up.

● Will you talk after?

● Are you going to share real names?

● Is it a one-time thing? Recurring thing?

● Are pictures okay?

To help make it more enjoyable to talk about rules of your threesome hookup, dirty talk while you are doing so. Just make sure that the others know you are serious.

Another set of rules should be discussed too. Before even starting to search for a Tinder threesome, if you are the couple you will want to come up with couple rules. These are things that you can’t do in a threesome at all or after a threesome. For example, some couples don’t want it mentioned that you had a threesome to anyone. Even your buddies or friends. Keep these rules in mind and you are setting yourself up for success.

Don’t Meet Up Not As A Group

Unless you were a couple before the Tinder threesome, it is important that it stays that way after unless all three are getting back together. You don’t want to go behind anyone’s back. That will ruin the memory of the threesome for one person, potentially for everyone involved.

Remember Aftercare

After a threesome or any sexual encounter, you need to take time to clean up both physically and mentally. Take the time to do so after your threesome. Clean your bodies, the bed, and any toys you may have used. At the same time, come up with mental steps you can take to get back into your normal mindset. Sometimes reviewing the fun in your head and then focusing on the cleaning can work.

Always Be Safe

Safety is important in a threesome. Especially when you meet online. There are some steps that you can take to make a threesome safer for everyone involved. One of the first steps you should take is to never give out personal information, even your phone number, to anyone before you are ready to meet up and feel comfortable. Even if you are comfortable, it doesn’t mean the others are yet.

A second safety measure you should take is to not meet up at someone’s house at first. Meeting in a park or at a coffee shop at first is safest. You don’t want to risk anything and you never know who someone online is until you meet them in person.

The last safety consideration we want to bring up is drinking. It may be fun to drink before a threesome, at least at first, but don’t. The more you drink, the less you will be able to keep your safety in mind. In addition to that though, it is hard to enjoy a threesome as much if you are drunk. You won’t get as wet or hard, and you are more likely to do/say something stupid.

Before starting to look for your next threesome, make sure that you take these tips to mind. Having an enjoyable threesome hookup isn’t that hard, but it does take following these steps and doing what everyone finds enjoyable. Keep in mind the golden rule of being in groups, it takes to give and take in order to make everyone happy.