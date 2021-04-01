Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Make Cooking More Enjoyable

Many people find cooking to be a chore and would much rather order in or have someone cook all of their meals for them. Here are some top tips to make cooking more enjoyable.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Images showing people cooking with lots of chopped vegetables

Try Something New

The first reason many people find cooking a chore is because they are too scared to try something new. They end up cooking the same dishes over and over again and it starts to become a little monotonous. Why not try cooking something new, trying a new recipe that requires a little bit more concentration and input? These buffalo chicken fries are fairly simple and once you have made them you will feel really accomplished.

Add Plenty of Flavour

Bland and boring meals without any flavour are the staple for many cooks as they don’t know how to make anything different. The best recipes to try, however, are those with plenty of flavour. Cooking with a variety of flavours gives the most amazing aroma and tastes absolutely fantastic as you prepare the meal. Buffalo is a wonderful flavour for meals and dishes such as this buffalo chicken mac and cheese are a great way to show of your newfound culinary expertise.

Cook with Friends

Invite some friends round and all cook together – have a few in charge of the starters or appetizers, a few in charge of the main course and a few in charge of the dessert. Cooking together is a lot of fun and you can have a really good laugh doing this together. You might even find that some of you try new dishes this way too!

Use Appliances to Help You

There are so many different kitchen appliances on the market now that can help you with some aspects of your cooking. An air fryer is a great way of frying food in a healthier way and an Instant Pot helps cook food in a quick and simple way such as this coconut rice.

Share Your Recipes

If you are sharing your recipes, you might find that cooking becomes more enjoyable. It is no lie to say people love good feedback and to have people praising something you have cooked is always going to feel good. Add some pictures of the food you make onto your social medias and see what people have to say – you might find that cooking becomes much more enjoyable after this!

With these top tips, you will really start to find cooking is much more fun. Why not give these tips a go today?

    Bintu Hardy

    Bintu Hardy is a food influencer who loves creating fresh, healthy and exciting recipes with colour, flavor and a dash of spice. A self-taught photographer and food stylist, her work has been featured on various food and lifestyle sites including Superfood Magazine, At Home Magazine, The Guardian Online, Psychologies Magazine and BuzzFeed. She shares her Air Fryer recipes, Instant Pot recipes, Healthy recipes and tips and tricks at recipesfromapantry.com.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How To Make Healthy Eating Work For You

    by Bintu Hardy
    Community//

    How to Get Your Whole Family Involved in Veganuary

    by Luana Ribeira
    Nutrition//

    How to Stress Less About Cooking

    by Rebecca Lerner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.