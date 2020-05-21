“How to make a positive impact.” With Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D. & Waleed Nasir

COVID-19 is reshaping our perspectives on what’s important and what really matters. My wife tested positive for COVID-19 and it REALLY brought us together like never before and made me realize how important my family was to me.

As a part of my series about the things we can do to remain hopeful and support each other during anxious times, I had the pleasure of interviewing Waleed Nasir.

Waleed Nasir is leading several mission critical initiatives in wake of recent economic activity, creating solutions for the business and society using latest technology stacks, digital engineering and process automation

A graduate of Yale University and University of Michigan- Ann Arbor, Waleed is currently the head of products at Virtualforce.io, where he has launched a wide array of business performance solutions. His areas of expertise include: Digital Innovation, Process Consulting, Growth Hacking, Supply Chain Automation & Business Automation

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I came to U.S as a Fulbright Scholar and studied Computer Science at University of Michigan, and subsequently studied at Yale where I got my MBA. I’m currently heading a digital innovation and digital transformation consulting firm- Virtualforce.io, where I combine my training in Computer Science and Business to help enterprises transform their business models and think digitally.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

My favorite book is Catch-22, which is an insanely funny novel but the story takes place amidst of World World II. Apart from the humor, it taught me to stay happy no matter what is going on around you.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

COVID-19 is indeed creating a lot of disruptions for business and society. Here are my personal reasons to stay positive:

COVID-19 is reshaping our perspectives on what’s important and what really matters. My wife tested positive for COVID-19 and it REALLY brought us together like never before and made me realize how important my family was to me The Business disruption is creating tremendous opportunity for those who want to be entrepreneurial in their thought and action. We have taken on several new projects with businesses that want to capitalize on the market trends. COVID-19 is forcing organizations rethink how they do business and pushing them to innovate and become more efficient in their workflows and processes which will be beneficial in the long run COVID-19 has brought the entire human race together and is going to help overcome artificial borders we often create around ourselves COVID-19 is teaching us how to be resilient in tough times. A defeat doesn’t mean you are defeated. It’s an opportunity to rise up and achieve bigger and better things.

From your experience or research what are five steps that each of us can take to effectively offer support to those around us who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

So, I am building a COVID Game that lets users vent out on the virus, which is my way to address the societal anxiety.

1) Lean in 2) Discern into market trends 3) Be close to your loved ones. 4) Find opportunities and take rapid action to seize new fronts 5) Try to make a positive impact.

What are the best resources you would suggest to a person who is feeling anxious?

I’d say beat the anxiety with action! Businesses who are in distress need to ACT NOW instead of waiting for things to shake through.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Start where you are, use what you have, do what you can.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d like to help businesses who were not ready to deal with this and help them quickly transform themselves with all the digital tools and resources I’ve gathered

What is the best way our readers can follow you online?

www.linkedin.com/in/waleednasir

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!