Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

HOW TO MAKE A POSITIVE IMPACT AS A LEADER

Creating a positive impact as a leader can improve outcomes and motivate employees. A positive environment helps people look forward to getting the job done and being a part of a team. Leaders set the tone for the environment, but here are some ways any leader can make a positive impact on their team. Impact […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Creating a positive impact as a leader can improve outcomes and motivate employees. A positive environment helps people look forward to getting the job done and being a part of a team. Leaders set the tone for the environment, but here are some ways any leader can make a positive impact on their team.

Impact by Example

One of the most effective ways to make a positive impact as a leader is to lead by example. Modeling appropriate behavior, such as arriving at work and meetings on time, can help reinforce rules. Leaders can make an even bigger impact by modeling the type of language and peer relations that they want to see. Leaders should interact with employees using kind language instead of yelling or demanding. Respect from leadership models the type of respect expected between team members as well.

Relationship Building

When leaders build relationships with their employees, it helps team members know that they have value at work. Relationship building can also help improve the collegiality of a team. Listening to employees and seeking their input in decisions can help make employees feel valued. Strengthening ties between staff and management can also help strengthen the relationships among team members. Asking both professional and personal questions helps leaders get to know their team members, find common ground on personal interests, and learn about the different skill sets on a team.

Open Communication

A team environment that fosters open communication can make a positive impact on the way a team works. As a leader, open communication involves upholding honesty, and telling employees about deadlines and important information well in advance can go a long way in creating a positive culture. Setting open door policies means that employees can approach those in management whenever they need to talk. Managers can go even further by having regular one-on-one appointments with members of their team to assess the progress of a project and provide space to ask questions.

Making a positive impact on a team sets good leaders apart from the rest. By engaging with the team and creating a positive environment, leaders have an opportunity to improve a team and its outcomes. It is never too late to create a happy and productive team by implementing these simple tips for leaders.

Originally published on Russ Ewell’s website.

    Russ Ewell, CEO and Founder at The Digital Scribbler Inc.

    Russ Ewell is a leader in his industry, currently acting as the CEO of the Digital Scribbler, Founder of HTG as well as the Founder of E-Soccer. Russ likes to center his professional focus on “leading good.” Every business wants to be successful, but at the same time, he believes that it’s critical that businesses remember to give back to the community in some manner as well as ensure that the work environment is supportive to employees. Russ intends to take his leadership experience and help others learn how to lead good.

     

    Russ Ewell is committed to helping others both as a leader in the church and as an entrepreneur in the technology industry. Russ’ commitment to inclusion stems from his personal history. Since his two sons have special needs, Russ has always been aware of the need to help those with intellectual disabilities feel included in society.

     

    To learn more about Russ Ewell, to read his blogs, or to keep up with his latest technological and inclusive findings, visit his website RussEwell.net

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Courtesy of weedezign / Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    19 Soft Skills Every Leader Needs to Be Successful

    by Allana Akhtar
    Community//

    10 Signs of a Great Leader

    by Tamara Ashworth
    Community//

    Imagine if we framed all our decisions in the context of ‘how will this impact those around me’, With Trevor Outman

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.