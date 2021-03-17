How to Make a Big Impact in Small Ways | Moses Dixon

There are many ways to give back to society, and they don’t need to be expensive. It is possible to impact another person’s life significantly without spending an excessive amount of money or time. Some types of help are labeled as charity or philanthropy. Contrary to popular belief, these two terms are not interchangeable. Charity is seen as a quick response to a disaster, rushing to help people in need. Philanthropy tends to examine big-world problems and tries to investigate ways to solve them long-term. Volunteerism is the donation of a person’s time or talent, without payment, to support a charitable cause or help individuals directly.

Although Generation Y was hit very hard by COVID, they are nevertheless surpassing other age groups in volunteering, charitable giving, and activism being done. People who don’t have much to give decide to help others for a variety of reasons. For one, it’s nice to be nice. The feeling of making a difference in another person’s life is good, both at a physiological and mental health level.

Trying to solve all of the world’s problems is too great a task and will only end in dismay. Instead, psychologists recommend tackling more minor issues that are effective and attainable. Getting gratification from positive outcomes can be a compelling motivator. Kindness comes in many forms. You can be kind to others, to the planet, and yourself. Many of the ways you can make a significant impact don’t even cost money.

Practice random acts of kindness, such as paying for the car behind you at a drive-thru. Treat all people equally, whether it’s at the checkout counter or a board meeting. Be considerate of others, regardless of your interaction. If someone makes a mistake, tell them we all make mistakes and let it pass. Focus on walking through life with integrity, thoughtfulness, kindness, and honesty. Set an example for your children to become thoughtful members of society as well.

Another great way to make an impact is by volunteering your time or talent. If you have a particular skill, such as a second language, numerous programs will connect you with a student to take virtual classes. Intercambio is just one of many online ESL classrooms to choose from

There are also plenty of ways to help the planet while positively impacting your life. Walking instead of driving short distances will reduce your carbon footprint and provide your body with exercise benefits. These include weight loss, increased energy levels, a lower risk of chronic diseases, improved skin health, and enhanced brain and memory functions.

