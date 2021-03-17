Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Make a Big Impact in Small Ways | Moses Dixon

There are many ways to give back to society, and they don’t need to be expensive. It is possible to impact another person’s life significantly without spending an excessive amount of money or time. Some types of help are labeled as charity or philanthropy. Contrary to popular belief, these two terms are not interchangeable. Charity is seen as a quick response to a disaster, rushing to help people in need. Philanthropy tends to examine big-world problems and tries to investigate ways to solve them long-term. Volunteerism is the donation of a person’s time or talent, without payment, to support a charitable cause or help individuals directly.

Although Generation Y was hit very hard by COVID, they are nevertheless surpassing other age groups in volunteering, charitable giving, and activism being done. People who don’t have much to give decide to help others for a variety of reasons. For one, it’s nice to be nice. The feeling of making a difference in another person’s life is good, both at a physiological and mental health level. 

Trying to solve all of the world’s problems is too great a task and will only end in dismay. Instead, psychologists recommend tackling more minor issues that are effective and attainable. Getting gratification from positive outcomes can be a compelling motivator. Kindness comes in many forms. You can be kind to others, to the planet, and yourself. Many of the ways you can make a significant impact don’t even cost money.

Practice random acts of kindness, such as paying for the car behind you at a drive-thru. Treat all people equally, whether it’s at the checkout counter or a board meeting. Be considerate of others, regardless of your interaction. If someone makes a mistake, tell them we all make mistakes and let it pass. Focus on walking through life with integrity, thoughtfulness, kindness, and honesty. Set an example for your children to become thoughtful members of society as well. 

Another great way to make an impact is by volunteering your time or talent. If you have a particular skill, such as a second language, numerous programs will connect you with a student to take virtual classes. Intercambio is just one of many online ESL classrooms to choose from

There are also plenty of ways to help the planet while positively impacting your life. Walking instead of driving short distances will reduce your carbon footprint and provide your body with exercise benefits. These include weight loss, increased energy levels, a lower risk of chronic diseases, improved skin health, and enhanced brain and memory functions. 

    Moses Dixon, Community & Economic Development Advocate at CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging

    Currently based in Worcester, Massachusetts, Moses Dixon is the CEO of the Central Massachusetts Agency on Aging, who believes heavily in building and developing his community for the benefit of all of his neighbors.

     

    Throughout his time building experience in professional development and community service, Moses Dixon has held a number of positions. Moses served as a Legislative Fellow with the United States Senate Diversity Initiative for more than a year in Washington D.C. serving the office of Senator Harry Reid, a role he continued as Senator Reid became the United States Senate Majority Leader. He also spent time as a Door Keeper for the United States Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms from 2010 to 2011, serving the personal Office of U.S. Senate Deputy Sergeant at Arms Martina L. Bradford. Moses Dixon also assisted Sarai Rivera, a City Councilor in Worcester, Massachusetts, from 2012 to 2013, followed by time spent aiding Mary Keefe in the Massachusetts House of Representatives as her Legislative Aide from 2013 to 2014.

     

    During 2014, Moses Dixon spent time consulting with the Central Massachusetts Area Health Education Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, where he worked on healthcare-related grants, proposals, and policies. Following this role, Moses became a Housing Specialist with Veterans Inc., a nonprofit organization out of Massachusetts dedicated to helping veterans transition out of homelessness and giving them the tools and resources they need to rebuild their lives.

     

    Prior to his current position, Moses Dixon spent two years with CENTRO, Inc. as their Legislative Affairs and Community Relations Coordinator, coordinating with the President and CEO to develop and manage the corporation’s strategy for fortifying relationships with government agencies and elected officials.

     

    Moses Dixon is also a member of Belmont AME Zion Church, he serves on the Board of Governors for the YMCA of Central Massachusetts, and he is a Board Member of the Main South Community Development Corporation.

     

