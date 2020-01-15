Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Make 2020 Your Best Year Yet

Create a plan that actually works

By

How are those New Years resolutions coming along? Here’s the truth… they won’t last if you don’t have a plan in place. What you need is some clarity, focus and a plan to help you build momentum.

Here are 3 ideas to help lead you in the right direction.

#1 Get clear on what you actually want.

What is that exactly? Maybe you’ve already identified some personal or business goals. Maybe you want to:

Get healthier.
Get out of debt and save money.
Travel to new places.
Have better relationships
Grow your business.
Share your message with more people.
Improve your quality of life.

Get more specific. Do you want to to loose 10 pounds in 30 days? Have enough energy to play with your kids? Have a date night once a week? Grow your business email list by 1000 subscribers?

The reason why most people fail at their new resolutions is because they don’t stick. Once the feelings of excitement and possibility wear off, they’re stuck with old habits, same mindset and no accountability or plan to help push them forward.

#2 Write it down and manifest.

Put it in a calendar or planner. Make it real. Put a deadline on it and think of something you’ll want to keep you motivated. What will you do to celebrate once you’ve accomplished or attained what it is you’re working towards.

Then visualize it, take action and manifest it into existence.

#3 Identify and eliminate distractions.

Chasing shiny objects or getting sidetracked can be a deal breaker. Make a list of potential obstacles, challenges or distractions that could get in the way. You can take it one step further and brainstorm ways you’ll combat distractions.

Here’s an example: maybe you put your phone on airplane mode or in another room while you work on a project. Maybe you block out times of the day where interruptions are not allowed. Delay opening your email inbox until later in the day, so you can get more important work done first.

You need a solid game plan, accountability and momentum towards your goals because a lot can change in a year. This could be your best year yet. It’s possible. Why not you? Take some time to do these 3 tips and you’re sure to get results. If you want to go further, there is a free resource for you below.

Get your free WORKSHOP + bonus workbook: 5 Steps to Create Your Best Year http://www.jessicafillmore.com/plan

Jessica Garcia Fillmore, Business Mentor, speaker, personal growth leader

Get Your FREE WORKSHOP: 5 Steps to Create Your Best Year . http://www.jessicafillmore.com/plan

 

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
