How To Maintain Your Mental Health While Working From Home

Working where you live is not as easy as it sounds, especially if you have other people in the space. Here’s how to avoid the dark side of remote work.

For the past several years, working from home has been on the list of coveted employee benefits. In fact, as Fast Company previously reported, 99% of respondents in a 2019 Buffer survey want to work remotely at least part of the time for the rest of their careers, and 67% of respondents in a survey conducted For Staples he would quit if his workplace becomes less flexible.

Now, many employees who work remotely are faced with an imperfect reality. It is understandable that many fear about COVID-19, as well as its economic and employment impact. They may be trying to figure out the best tools that allow them to work from home, especially if they have never done it before. And in some cases, they are limited to houses or apartments with family members, children, or roommates who have their own work or school demands.

The combination of stress, fear, the demands of work, and family life can affect mental health. Here are some steps to help protect your mental health during this difficult time:

Recognize the impact

Work from home is challenging than it sounds. Prepare to be amazed at how difficult the transition is. Your home is full of distractions that you just don’t find at work, especially if you have other people living, working, or trying to do school work.

As a result, being as patient as possible is essential. This is not the time to expect perfection. You need to give yourself time to adjust to the new normal, determine your schedule, and how to work effectively from home, as well as the habits and tips that suit you best.

Create a Routine

Remote workers create routines. While there may be many factors now beyond your personal control, including a loss of predictability, you can exercise some control and familiarity by sticking to a schedule. If you have young or old people in your life, that predictability can be very comforting.

At the same time, don’t be too rigid. Try not to overdo yourself and include breaks if you can. Think of it as “daylight saving time,” which can be a bit more relaxed than a typical routine

Manage Your information Consumption.

While you’re at home, it’s easy to sign up for social media whenever you want and perhaps have the TV on in the background. But the constant barrage of news will only heighten your anxiety and stress. It’s important to stay informed, but you probably don’t need to listen to all the breaking news reports, which just creates anxiety throughout the day without adding anything you need to know. If you feel compelled to know what’s going on, watch a half-hour of news in the morning, then check a news website or two in the afternoon.

Recognize your Needs

For some people who crave social interaction from the office, working from home can have unexpected drawbacks. If you’re outgoing and really driven by being around other people, and all of a sudden maybe you’re working from your home space and you don’t have that connection in person, that can be really difficult. And then of course, if you are a person who needs privacy and suddenly you have your three children and a spouse at home, it is usually not the environment that you are in.

If you’re someone who needs time just to think or recharge, discuss that need with your family and work to fit that time into your schedule, he suggests. Also, pay attention to how your energy flows and flows throughout the day and try to schedule the best tasks for your energy level accordingly.

To Coordinate

We must all recognize that this is not a normal time. Trying to pretend you’re just doing business as usual, but from home, is not accurate, and adjustments need to be made. Work with your team to identify essential areas of focus and save energy for those tasks, meetings, and priorities.

Let's focus on what is most essential and give our employees a lot of flexibility around those things. If you are an employee, think about delaying some requests that are not so essential, both at work and at home.

Keep up Your Good Practices

While you joke about overeating or drinking to manage stress, it’s more important that you never stop sticking to your healthy habits. Stay hydrated, exercise, and breathe fresh air if you can, eat healthy, and avoid excess alcohol or sugar. Taking care of yourself in this way will also have a positive impact on your mental health.

Also, it’s a good idea to add some practices that can support mental health, she adds. Begin each day with gratitude practice, listing a few things for which you are grateful. YouTube has free yoga and meditation videos. Practice deep breathing exercises throughout the day.

It’s also important to monitor your mental health, especially if you are prone to anxiety or depression. If your inability to concentrate or feelings of sadness or overwhelm make it difficult for you to function, look at what has worked for you in the past.

Reading, staying connected, or even remote therapy can help you weather the era of social distancing. Check with your doctor, insurance company, or mental health professional for remote therapy options. Amwell and Talkspace also allow you to search for a therapist online.

Working from home has its benefits, but a significant disruption and change can affect your mental health. Be aware of changes in your mood or behavior and ask others in your life to do the same if you are concerned.