How To Maintain Your Mental Health When Work Is Overwhelming

Whether you are starting out in an entry-level position, working as a mid-tier manager or functioning as vice president of the firm, stress accompanies nearly every position in the workforce. While an emphasis is often placed on physical health, your mental health is equally important. If you find yourself becoming overwhelmed at work, read on for recommendations to improve your mental well-being.

Journal

Between work and personal responsibilities, it is easy for your mental health to suffer. Maybe you are leading a major project at work on top of researching mortgage refinance rates to get a lower monthly payment on your home. Demanding activities at home, plus extensive endeavors and everyday assignments at work, can lead to overwhelming thoughts, feelings and stress. To sort through these concerns and emotions, take time to journal throughout the week.

You do not have to be an excellent writer for journaling to make an impact. The purpose of this endeavor is to get all your thoughts and feelings out in the open. Just putting everything down that is causing you anxiety can help you feel more organized and provide a fresh perspective on the tasks at hand. Purchase a notebook specifically for journaling and write in it one to three times a week or at moments when you are feeling particularly tense. If you prefer to work online, simply create a Microsoft Word document and track your thoughts via your computer.

Exercise

When you exercise, your brain creates endorphins, which are hormones that block pain and help you sleep. Working out helps you feel better after a mentally draining day. Whether you are a life-long runner or have never picked up a barbell in your life, incorporating a regular exercise routine helps balance stress from work.

Many companies have a gym on-site or offer a discounted gym membership for employees. If there is an exercise area on the grounds, find a time to work out before or after business hours or even on your lunch break. If your company offers gym stipends, take advantage of a health club in your area.

Even if your company does not offer a discount, you can still sign up for a membership on your own. Many gyms will offer a free week so you can try the equipment and classes before committing. Otherwise, simply workout at home. Go outside and run, bike or hike. Search for a workout on YouTube and exercise for free in the comfort of your living space.

Talk

Talking with someone about your feelings can bring a sense of relief. If you are having a particularly rough day at work, find a friend and take a 10-minute break together. Discuss what is bothering you and see if your colleague has any recommendations.

If you think professional help would be beneficial, consider talking to a therapist. Many companies provide therapy services through benefit plans. Research if your company offers any assistance for personal counselor visits. These professionals can provide insight and advice to help you manage the emotions you are having at your job.

Hobbies

With all the tasks you need to complete between work and home, it is easy for pastimes you enjoy to get moved to the backburner. You need to take time for yourself. Doing something you are passionate about will take your mind off the chaos at work and help you refocus and recharge.

Depending on your hobby, make time for it each week or month. Do you love art and culture? Visit a local museum or art boutique. Are you passionate about travel? Take a weekend to visit a different town in the state. Just because you cannot travel across the globe doesn’t mean there aren’t fun sights to be seen nearby.

When the tasks and assignments at work become overwhelming, it is necessary to have an outlet to help relax and refocus on your to-do list. Try some of the above recommendations the next time you find yourself becoming anxious at work.