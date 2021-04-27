Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How to Maintain Humility as a Leader | Matthew Littlemore | Orlando, Florida

When you think of outstanding leadership, what words come to mind? While there are probably many that you can name, one that may slip through the cracks is humility. Typically, when leadership is talked about, words like strength and determination come up. Those are undoubtedly great traits that a leader may possess, but humility is vital for various reasons. For starters, some studies show that leaders that make humility a part of their leadership style end up with more productive, loyal, and engaged employees. Below are just a few of the ways that a leader can show humility in their workplace.

TAKE CARE OF YOUR EMPLOYEES’ NEEDS

Do your employees have what they need to perform their job at their best? Is the workplace environment conducive to getting maximum effort from the people who work there? Leaders who show humility understand that making sure their team is taken care of is essential in making them feel valued. An employee who feels valued will be more likely to do great work.

LISTEN TO THE OPINIONS OF OTHER PEOPLE

As a leader, you are often called upon to make difficult decisions. It doesn’t mean that you have to make them alone. A humble leader is eager to ask their team’s opinions on issues because they want to make sure they have all the necessary data to make an informed decision. When employees feel that their opinion is valued and wanted, they are more likely to happy at their job. It’s a win-win scenario.

ADMIT TO THE UNKNOWN

In work, as in life, there are a lot of unknowns. Instead of controlling everything or making uninformed decisions, a humble leader will admit to not knowing the answers. By admitting to your team that you are in the dark and willing to wait before making decisions, you show honesty and integrity in your interactions with them. 

Likewise, when you admit to your team that you bungled something, you are practicing humility. By being transparent and human, you are setting an example to your team about owning your actions. It’s also a great way to build trust. By taking opportunities to self-reflect, a humble leader can take the chance to examine decisions and actions to see where they might have done things differently. It is an excellent chance for growth.

DON’T MICROMANAGE

Trust in your employees to use their strengths and skills to complete their job. Being a humble leader involves not thinking that you have all the answers or that your approach to a project is the only right one. Employees are happier at jobs when they have some autonomy.

KEEP PRACTICING

Incorporating humility into your leadership style can have enormous benefits for you and your employees. It is important to remember that humility is always a work-in-progress. Look for ways to incorporate a humble approach into all of your business dealings.

