How to Maintain Good Mental Health While At Home

But while social distancing disrupts normal social support structures, feelings of boredom and isolation can lead to further stress and other mental health problems.

So how do we stay sane while locked in the house? Here are some helpful tips to keep your mind, body, and spirit healthy and motivated.

1. New Routines

Set a schedule for yourself and your family. To have a sense of control, people need structure and things to anticipate. If you work from home, continue waking up at the normal time, as if you were on your way to work. It feels good to be in your pajamas all day, but taking a shower and getting dressed affects how we feel. Creating lunch and coffee breaks as usual will also help create a sense of normalcy, as well as setting aside specific times for exercise and entertainment.

If you are working from home while trying to keep the kids interested, establishing a routine is crucial. Consider keeping your child on his or her normal schedule at school, with specific times devoted to free time, games, and educational activities. You don’t need to be strict in your routine, but setting a structure for your day will help parents and children manage your time.

Remember to be flexible and try new things. See what works and what doesn’t. Being adaptable will allow you to make adjustments for mental health.

2. Stay Active

You may not have the energy and stay on the couch, but now is the perfect time to focus on hobbies and activities that bring you joy, whether it's making art, playing music, or cooking. Consider learning a new skill you've always wanted to try.

Consider having small projects around the house, like organizing books or cabinets. Doing so will give you a sense of accomplishment.

Regardless of how you decide to stay active, be sure to include exercise in your routine. Studies show that exercise works wonders for your mental health and can be an effective antidepressant. Aerobic exercise is a natural stress reliever and activates your health system. Aerobic exercise is a natural stress reliever and activates your immune system, reducing the chance of not getting sick.

Feel free to do your own exercise routine, or follow along with various exercise videos available online. And remember, exercise takes many forms, like dance, yoga, or martial arts.

3. Clean

Waking up to a sink full of dirty dishes or a cluttered living room can create a feeling of anxiety. Consider setting aside time at the end of the day for general cleaning. Not only will it give you a sense of accomplishment, but it will create a more relaxing environment for you and your family.

Be sure to include children of all ages in this routine to encourage responsibility and team building. For younger children, make a game if appropriate.

Also, consider changing the meaning of “cleaning”, especially parents or those in large houses. While washing dishes used to be a chore, now look at it as some alone time while listening to your favorite music.

We must all prepare to spend a large amount of time in our homes, it is important that we create spaces in which we feel comfortable. Cleaning will help maintain a sense of comfort and control.

4. Exit Outside

If you are not showing any symptoms of illness and are not in quarantine, it is still safe to go out, as long as you stay away from other people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends keeping six to 10 feet away from other people to help stop the virus.

Take a walk around your neighborhood or a local park. Fresh air, sunshine, and nature will do wonders for your mental health. Studies show that people, especially children, are happier and healthier when they have a connection to nature.

When the temperatures get hot, consider doing your exercise routine outside.

5. Connect with Family and Friends

Thanks to virtual technologies, there are many ways to stay social, even in this time of social distancing. Various video messaging services allow you to stay connected with your friends, family, and loved ones. Consider setting up virtual coffee dates, virtual trivia nights, or virtual dinners.

These connections are not only important to your own mental health, but they can also be a stimulating interaction for those who are struggling or feeling depressed.

If your video connection gets a bit buggy, pick up your phone. A good conversation is always a clear and effective way to maintain a strong connection to your social life.