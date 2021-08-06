How to Maintain Good Mental Health as Explained by Dennis Begos

The mental health clinics are flooded with people these days, if not at the brick-and-mortar centers, virtually. Adding to the already existing mental woes of people is the ongoing pandemic. However, you can follow these tips to maintain a sound mental balance.

Dennis Begos shares useful tips to maintain a balanced mental state

Love yourself

This is perhaps the most important aspect of staying fit mentally. Value yourself and at all times build a good opinion about yourself. If you have self-respect and self-esteem, chances are that you will not run short of confidence any time.

Develop an exercise regimen

Exercise is another important way to stay healthy mentally and physically. Even if it is just brisk walking, exercise at least 3 times a week. It will keep your metabolism in place and if your gut health is good, you are bound to feel well.

Live in the present

Worrying about the future is inevitable. You cannot change whatever is destined. So, it is best to live in the present and enjoy each moment. After a couple of years, you will cherish these very moments and perhaps long for more of such days. So, keep your worries aside for the future and enjoy the present.

Strike a balance between work and personal life

It is always better to define your territory as far as work and personal life are concerned. It may not be always possible but try your best to do so. It is generally seen if you allow your work to spill over when it is time for your family, there is dissatisfaction and you are not able to give your hundred percent, neither to your work nor to your family.

Get enough sleep

Getting adequate sleep helps you to rejuvenate and re-energize yourself to take up challenges for the next day. Health experts say that 8 hours of sleep is optimum, but it may not be possible but try to get at least 6 to 7 hours of sleep.

Find time for socializing

During the pandemic, social distancing is the norm but you can always catch up with friends, peers, and loved ones virtuallyDennis Begos says. Invite friends for a virtual video call. Decide upon a time when all are free and spend some quality time with near ones.

It is even more important to spend time with your family members. During the pandemic, everyone is confined within the four walls. As such, there is not enough scope for eating out or visiting shopping malls or watching a movie at the movie theater.

So, it is best to watch a good movie at home over the many web platforms that are available these days.

Last but not the least, if you find that you are not keeping well mentally and you need assistance, do not hesitate to approach a mental health expert. You must take the necessary measures before the mental ailment takes control of your life.