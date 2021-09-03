Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How to Maintain Employee Retention Post the Covid-19 Pandemic

What’s recently been referred to as the “Turnover Tsunami” has put many employers on edge as they’ve watched some of their best team players resign in recent months. Employees are calling it quits for many reasons such as loss of trust in leadership, lack of affirmation, and even solid launches into entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, employers are […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Female employee is about to submit a resignation at her office.
Female employee is about to submit a resignation at her office.

What’s recently been referred to as the “Turnover Tsunami” has put many employers on edge as they’ve watched some of their best team players resign in recent months. Employees are calling it quits for many reasons such as loss of trust in leadership, lack of affirmation, and even solid launches into entrepreneurship. Meanwhile, employers are scrambling to come up with long-term retention solutions before it’s too late.  

Below are 3 simple factors for employers to consider in efforts to prevent a mass exodus in a post-Covid work culture:

  1. Be flexible. Remember, employees have worked from home for months on end. Suddenly taking this option away could be a disaster waiting to happen. As certain offices begin to re-open for in-person work, offering employees the continued flexibility to work from home is important. Even if it’s just a couple of days out of the week. Employers must empathize with the fact that everyone is trying to figure out another “new normal,” and that takes time.
  • Affirm employees. As I mentioned earlier, many employees are bidding their current positions farewell because they no longer feel appreciated. Now more than ever, employers must show rather than tell their employees just how much they care. There are far too many new job opportunities swarming the Internet for employees to feel like they “need” to hang around. I suggest: One-on-one staff meetings to discuss professional goals and solid pathways forward; offer financial incentives or financial sponsorship for online classes or professional association memberships, or even additional paid vacation now that the world is opening up. Be creative and have fun.
  • Know your all-stars’ next move. Top-performing employees can be expensive to replace, and often, it takes a long time to do so. Employers should do everything in their power to ensure these employees remain motivated and aren’t making a run for the exit sign. This could include: promotions and targeted new leadership and growth opportunities.

We are ALL in this together. Now is a wonderful opportunity to build and cultivate strong workplace relationships founded on trust, respect, patience, and empowerment.

    Arquella Hargrove, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Expert at Epic Collaborative Advisors

    She's a driven HR leader, national speaker, and innovative business consultant with over 25 years of distinguished experience in HR management. An expert in diversity, inclusion, equity and organizational leadership, Arquella has successfully coached notable leaders in corporate, government and nonprofit organizations transforming leadership effectiveness, empathy, and education on critical matters of impact within the workplace.

    As the President of Epic Collaborative Advisors consulting firm, Arquella couples her zeal and expertise to design and facilitate experiential workshops cultivating strong, high performance teams eager to meet and exceed company objects. Signature courses include: Managing Your Human Capital for Success, Engaging and Retaining Your Employees in a Down Economy, and Emotional Intelligence in the Workplace.

    Recognized in 2018 among the top 30 Influential Women in Houston, she is widely known for my passion to promote innovative business strategies and women progression in leadership and collaboration. I’ve developed and apply a three-point philosophy to empower, engage and enlighten clients to the best of my ability. This has led to the development of staple HR compensation strategies, employee recognition programs and robust leadership development training.

    With a passion for community, education and mentorship, Arquella teaches HR and Business Communication at the University of Houston, and thoroughly enjoy helping future business and world leaders unlock their full potential. She has served on the Boards of the Houston chapter of the Association for Talent Development, Community Family Centers, Passages for Women and Bridge Over Troubled Water. She is also a member of the Leadership Houston Class XXX, the United Way’s Project Blueprint Class XXVII, and a certified mediator for the Harris County Dispute Resolution Center.

    Currently working on her Ph.D. in Organizational Leadership, she holds a bachelor’s degree in HR management from Ottawa University and an executive MBA from Texas Woman’s University. She is the author of Coaching Perspectives, Leadership Coaching Strategies chapter and nothing excites me more than reading books on business, personal development, and women empowerment.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Fronting

    by Nicole Mor
    Four Strategies to Manage PTSD in the Workplace
    Community//

    Four Strategies to Manage PTSD in the Workplace

    by Michelle Genser
    Radu-Florin/ Unsplash
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    Millennials and Gen Z Are Struggling With Mental Health Amid a New Normal, But Employers Can Help

    by Todd Katz
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.