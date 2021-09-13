Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How To Maintain A Healthy State Of Mind As A High Performer

Whether you are a business owner or someone who strives for perfection, there are certain things that you can do to ensure your mental health.

Don’t be afraid to delegate

Many high performers are unable to run the risk of compromising the quality of their work and try to do everything themselves. Most of the time, this stems from the desire to micro-manage everything out of distrust. High performers would much rather learn the trade themselves than to hire a third party or contractor to do it for them, but overstretching can lead to poor overall performance as well as a deterioration of one’s mental health.
 
Furthermore, hiring someone that’s a professional in the industry will often lend better results than if one were to do everything by themselves. Can you imagine a lawyer firm doubling up as an SEO consulta?

Save time, not money

Perhaps one of the reasons why people opt to do things themselves is because of the money that they might be able to save. However, research shows that people who hire web developers or
use automation software save more money in the long run than those who try to create their own websites because of all the hidden processes and programs that one must learn in order to create something that is both efficient and functional.

Also, as a high performer, time is more valuable than money. If you can get someone to cover the less urgent things – dry-cleaning, cooking, cleaning, etc – that means that you will be able to focus on the more important issues where work is concerned.
 
By spending a little more, you will be able to earn much more.

Learn how to prioritize properly

There are few things in life that are more important than health, such as family, which is why health should almost always sit at the top of your list of priorities. While you may be able to put off a run while you take a meeting, it’s important that you do set aside time for yourself whether for your mental or physical health.

 
Aside from that, prioritizing also has to do with delegation. Make a list of things that you have to do and highlight the things that only you can do. Taking care of your health is one thing, but unless it is imperative that you are the one who carries out the task, delegate them. It isn’t worth stressing over, especially when you have a million things to do.
 
Burn-out is something that plagues high performers because of their desire to push themselves to the envelope. However, you’ll put not only your mental health at risk, but your physical health. People have worked themselves into a hospital bed due to a compromised immunity brought around by high stress, sleep deprivation, and poor nutrition. When aiming for the stars, don’t lose sight of what is truly important: you won’t be able to enjoy the fruits of your labor if you are sick or depressed.

    Sofia Young

