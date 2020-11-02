Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How to love-yourself in a shame-based culture.

We get bombarded with cultural messages about how we should look, feel, and be. Having to live up to these images of perfection is bound to make us feel bad about ourselves. When we feel bad about ourselves, we spend more money to replace the feeling of emptiness inside. So, capitalism is laughing. The more […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We get bombarded with cultural messages about how we should look, feel, and be.

Having to live up to these images of perfection is bound to make us feel bad about ourselves.

When we feel bad about ourselves, we spend more money to replace the feeling of emptiness inside. So, capitalism is laughing.

The more satisfied we feel about ourselves, the less we need to spend money.

We don’t need the newest fashion, or makeup, or cosmetic surgery.

We don’t need to post on social media every day to show how great our lives are so we can hopefully get that validation we need to feel loved.

Our replaceable dating culture, where rejection and multiple dating makes us fearful and guarded.

Is this how love flourish?

No, is the short answer.

So, how can we make love flourish?

First, we need to find an inherent love for ourselves.

It’s involved some new habits on our part but also the involvement of others.

The just love your-self does not cut it.

We are social creatures, and so we learn from external input.

A lack of self-love can make us become people pleasers and compromise our own needs to accommodate others.

Here are my 5 top tips for developing that self-love.

Journal

I start every morning with journaling.

Journaling is so powerful because our mind is a storytelling organ, so all sensory inputs get interpreted through this storytelling network to make meaning out of things.

But these stories are often based on old events and tend to have a negative bias, so I challenge them and usually end up creating new stories out of my experiences.

 The stories we tell ourselves impacts how we feel about ourselves and, eventually, how we act and show up in the world and the outcome of our lives.

So, paying attention to our stories and ensuring they are compassionate and supportive of us is a worthwhile endeavor.

They often run on autopilot in the background cinema of our mind, and we have no idea how they impact our day to day lives.

Write them down. Challenge them and write new stories that are more empowering and kinder towards yourself.

Self-compassion and self-talk

When I started to notice how I spoke to myself, I was shocked.

As my friend said, “would you ever speak to your son or best friend that way.”

No, of course, I wouldn’t.

So, I realized how I had been speaking to myself in such a judgmental and unkind way throughout my life.

If I made a mistake, I would be the first to knock myself down.

If my friend or children did that, I would encourage them and remind them that we all make mistakes and its part of learning.

We learn to be harsh on ourselves, but does it serve us?

The saying if I just accept myself,” I would not get anything done, is untrue.

We don’t lose motivation by giving ourselves compassion, kindness, and acceptance.

We learn more and become more productive.

So, notice how you speak to yourself and stop yourself when you are harsh on yourself.

You deserve compassion, kindness, and acceptance, just as much as your best friend or children.

Supportive people

I know the saying, “just love yourself,” but humans don’t work that way.

We learn to love through our relationships and by people showing us what love is.

If we are lucky, this is a secure attachment with our caregivers, and they are responsive to our needs.

Others impact us, and if you doubt this and think it’s all about looking in the mirror and saying you love yourself 100 times daily, then do that and get your friends and family to tell you that you are shit and see how that works out for you.

I can guarantee you that as a social being, you will feel much more loved if all your friends and family tell you how amazing you are daily for a month and you skip talking to the mirror.

It’s how we are wired.

So, to get to the point, surround yourself with people that show you appreciation, support, and value you both verbally and in their action.

If they don’t show you support and kindness, then face them out and find new friends because the people we surround ourselves with impact who we become and the outcome of our lives, and how we feel about ourselves.

They become part of your nervous system, so choose wisely.

Treat yourself with kindness by only being around people who treat you with compassion and appreciate who you are.

Exercise & meditation

While we daily get bombarded with messages around our bodies to make us feel inadequate and not good enough.

I want to remind you that exercise is great not because of how it makes you look but because it’s been shown to be a better anti-depressant than anti-depressants.

So, exercise makes you feel good about yourself and your body as it is now.

No surgery or new clothing is needed, just a good old-fashioned run, dance, or whatever gets your heartbeat up.

Exercise is also great stress relief and gives us a little natural “high,” and who does not want some of that.

After my run, I meditate and focus on my breathing.

It helps me get better at being with my uncomfortable emotions.  

It also helps me be present and not keep being in the past or future, and our fears and worries are the past projected onto the present or about the future, so by being here in the moment, I can notice that I am safe and loved.

Acceptance

At the core of self-love and love is our need to feel seen and accepted.

There are two ways to get this: one is more powerful, and the other is more reliable.

Let’s start with Mr. reliable.

You can give it to yourself when you journal in the morning.

Write down your vulnerabilities and insecurities and give yourself acceptance.

Remember, you are worthy of love, kindness, and pleasure.

Let’s look at Miss powerful.

Sharing vulnerabilities with someone else and getting their accepted can be one of the most healing and connecting things we can do, and it’s the basis of feeling loved.

Find someone you can trust and feel how it is to be entirely accepted.

Now go practice.

    Thomas Westenholz, Relationship Coach at Zensensa

    Thomas is the Founder of Zensensa.com the leading institute for relationship intimacy.

    He is the author of two books and the host of the Zensensa podcast.

    A dating coach, relationship coach, confidence coach & sex coach.

    Provides premarital counseling, couple counseling, online marriage counseling, relationship counseling & marriage therapy.

    Trained in Somatic relationships therapy.

    Created the 3-step love model & end people pleaser syndrome.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Rachel London: “I think the driving factor is fear”

    by Ben Ari
    Macniak/ Getty Images
    Asking for a Friend//

    The Person I’m Dating Is Irresponsible With Money. How Do I Say Something Without Overstepping?

    by Michael McNulty
    Community//

    5 Things That Happen After Letting Go of Looking for Love

    by Mitzi Bockmann

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.