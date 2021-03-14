How To Take Care Of The Skin You’re In

I’ve been obsessed with skin care for the last two years (ever since I hit the big 4-0), so I’ve been on a deep dive with how to take care of “the body’s largest organ” for a while now. If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck and avoid pricey trips to the plastic surgeon or dermatologist, I got you. Here’s everything I wish someone had told me before I dropped a large chunk of my change into the fountain of youth.

Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.

You need to guzzle more agua than you think you do (somewhere between 5-8 full glasses a day) if you’re looking for that JLo Glow without buying it (her new beauty line consists of 8 products ranging between $18-$118). Take it from me, moisturizing your skin is about more than buying expensive moisturizer or slathering yourself in olive oil. Drinking enough water helps you maintain the overall health of your skin, avoid sagging, reduce wrinkles, flush toxins, prevent acne and restore proper pH balance. All of these evils can be counteracted by adequate hydration, so start drinking and put the EVOO back in the kitchen.

Sunscreen every day every season.

During my first consultation with my derm he asked, “Do you wear sunscreen everyday?” I said, “I live in Maine. We only see the sun three months of the year.” He told me sunscreen is the foundation to any skin care regimen, but I still wasn’t convinced. Even on cloudy days? Even while washing dishes? Even when I’m driving to work singing one Taylor Swift song after another? In short, yes. Any way those uv rays get to you, they can damage the collagen in your skin. Over time, your natural collagen breaks down which leads to, you guessed it, wrinkles, sagging skin and a lack of fullness. Obviously, sunscreen is a no brainer when it comes to protecting yourself against skin cancer as well. You need at least spf 30 and preferably not an aerosol.

Take vitamin c (both the tablet and the topical).

Vitamin c does more for your body than ward off colds. It also helps ward off signs of aging by brightening your skin, protecting it from free radicals and promoting collagen production. That’s a three-fer. The recommended dose for women is 75 mg and 90 mg for men. Most of us get this through a healthy, balanced diet of fruits and vegetables, but if you’ve fallen off the wagon don’t stress. That’s what dietary supplements are for. You can also apply the topical vitamin c serum in the morning after you wash your face (before you apply moisturizer or sunscreen). If you pair this with glycolic or hyaluronic acid, you’ll see even brighter, firmer skin within a week.

Find a good retinol.

If you take nothing else away from my foray, take this: retinol is life. This stuff turns back time better than Cher. If you haven’t heard about it, you may want to do your research because there are different strengths and kinds on the market. Off the market, the gold standard since the 1960s is tretinoin or retin-a. There’s a lot of scientific jargon about how/why this is so, but here’s how I think of it. Your body’s skin is like a snake’s, and the older you get the tighter that skin clings to your body. Retinol helps you shed the outer layer so what’s on top looks shiny and new. A word to the wise: start low and taper up slowly. Only use retinol every other day until your skin gets used to the irritation or pair it with moisturizer.

Avoid pricey procedures if you can.

I’ve had the vampire facial Kim Kardiashian made famous (otherwise known as PRP injections). Yes, it does promote collagen growth, but the price point is absolutely bananas. That ten pack of face masks at the drugstore and a good collagen supplement is just as rejuvenating and not nearly as expensive as a $1500 facial. (Good collagen supplements have a blend of different collagen types, derived from clean animal sources and are Non-GMO.) As for botox, I’ve done that too. Those wrinkles on my forehead are now crinkles, my crow’s feet look more like a baby bird’s and the angry 11 between my eyes is now a 1, but it’s a slippery slope. Botox paralyzes the muscle, so once you do it the muscles underneath atrophy (which means you have to keep doing it). On average, botox costs around $10-15 a unit (and most people require between 15-30 units). You can get a laser peel, a 30-45 minute procedure, but is it really worth the $1,200-$2,000 you pay when the 45 minutes are up? After I left, I looked like I’d been sunburned, mugged, then paralyzed, so you be the judge.

Here’s the takeaway.

True beauty doesn’t have much to do with your skin care routine. Honestly, trying to drink from the fountain of youth is like throwing pennies in a wishing well. Your face is your face. My face is my face. The older I get, the more I’ve truly started to love the skin I’m in and self-care, skin care, every kind of care has become more about being healthy and less about looking it. So drink your water, wear your sunscreen, take your vitamin c, don’t forget your retinol and figure out how much you’re willing to spend on all the rest. And remember, the most beautiful thing on your face will always be your smile.