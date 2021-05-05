How to look after yourself when you’re self-employed

When you’re self-employed, there may not be anyone looking out for your wellbeing. You have a lot of responsibility when it comes to finances, marketing, taxes, and your health. You are the mainstay of your business. So, how to take care of yourself and your wellbeing?

In this article, we’ve put together some information on ways you can take better care of yourself every day!

Have Better Work/Life Balance

Working for yourself often means it’s difficult to find personal time away from your business. If you’re working from home, then getting away from work-related tasks is also a challenge. However, it’s important to make every effort to find a better separation between your work and personal life.

To help keep things separate, try to set your office up in a designated space or desk. Make this the place you work from each day. Never work from your bedroom, the living room, or even the kitchen if possible. Having a designated workspace makes it easier to switch between work and personal time. Making the mental switch in this way means you can focus on work in the designated space, then leave work behind when you’re in other parts of your home.

Stay Social

When you work alone, chances are you don’t have colleagues you work with, at least in the traditional sense. Studies have shown that one of the most difficult issues when working alone is feelings of loneliness and isolation.

There are things you can do to be more social, even when you’re self-employed. Try to join and work from a co-working space, for instance. Doing this several times a week gives you the chance to interact with others who are self-employed.

If that doesn’t fit your business, then consider getting out for lunch with friends during the week. You might even want to consider working from a coffee shop or café a couple of days a week. That can also help relieve feelings of loneliness and isolation.

Have Insurance for Everything

While insurance can be expensive, it’s important to make sure your business is protected. There are different types of insurance you may need, depending on the type of business you have. The main reason to have insurance is to protect you and your business if some type of legal dispute comes up. If you’re uninsured, the legal costs could put you right out of business.

If you provide a service, such as a pedicure service, then having public liability insurance is recommended. This type of insurance protects you and your client in case you accidentally injury them, or they trip on something in your shop, and more.

It’s also important to protect yourself with health insurance, too, especially if you’re running any type of business that requires physical labor. If you’re injured, how would you pay the bills? Having private health insurance can help you get the help you need faster than relying on NHS and other services.

Take Holidays

When you run your own business, it’s hard (almost impossible) to find time to take a holiday each year. The fact of the matter is that all full-time workers in the UK are entitled to at least 28 days of paid annual leave each year! That means it’s possible for an employee to take up to 5.6 weeks of holiday time each year. Taking vacation time is essential to having time off and to balance your work.

If you’re working full-time and are self-employed, then you’re entitled to some time off. However, studies have shown that self-employed people rarely take even a few days of holiday a year.

Stay Fit

Another way to look after yourself when you’re self-employed is to get plenty of exercise. Exercise is not only vital for good health. It’s also necessary to boost immunity, get the creative juices going, and more.

Get Out in Nature

Being outside in nature is a wonderful way to revive your body and mind. Even if you only take a walk around the block, that’s enough activity to help your mind work past an obstacle. There’s something relaxing about the fresh air, hearing the birds sing, and just enjoying it outside. When you get back to work, you feel better and ready to get things done.

Make Space for Non-Work Time Before Bed

It’s very tempting to work right up until bedtime when you’re self-employed. However, this can be detrimental to your mind and body. If you can’t keep regular work hours, try to make sure you stop working at least 30 minutes of relaxation time before bed. This is enough to help you unwind after a busy day of working.

Make sure to spend this time away from your designated work area, too. This will also help you to turn off after work and before you head to bed. Keep thoughts away from work during this time. In fact, you might try some reading, listening to an audiobook, or practicing mindfulness during this period before bed.

Watch Out for Anxiety

When it comes to mental health, being aware of your feelings and being self-employed often don’t go hand in hand. However, you need to be aware of how you’re feeling. This means watching out for signs of anxiety.

Being self-employed maybe your dream; however, it’s still very stressful. The anxiety of getting things done on time, drumming new business, paying the bills, and more can create feelings of anxiety. You may not even be aware of them.

So, always check in with yourself to see how you’re feeling. It can also be helpful to have a to-do list (or whatever works for you) to track daily tasks. Still, if you find yourself feeling overly anxious, then it’s time to seek help from a therapist or counselor.

Summing It Up

When you’re self-employed, it’s even more important to look after yourself than ever. Make time for yourself, try to get out as much as you can to socialize, and know when it’s time to end work for the day. Take time to get outside every day, too, even if it’s only a walk around the block.

Taking care of yourself is essential when you have the desire to make your business a success. Don't feel guilty about spending time away from work or taking holidays. You deserve it and need it to stay mentally and physically healthy.