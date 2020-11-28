Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How To Live With Oath and Tenets

I started training in International TAE KWON-DO when I was 6.  My first dojang was the cafeteria of my middle school in Connecticut. Before the start of each class our instructor would recite the student oath and tenets of TAE KWON-DO:  “Repeat after me: ‘Observe the tenets of TAE KWON-DO, respect all seniors and instructors, […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

I started training in International TAE KWON-DO when I was 6.  My first dojang was the cafeteria of my middle school in Connecticut. Before the start of each class our instructor would recite the student oath and tenets of TAE KWON-DO:  “Repeat after me: ‘Observe the tenets of TAE KWON-DO, respect all seniors and instructors, never misuse TAE KWON-DO, be a champion of freedom and justice, and help to build a more peaceful world.” 

This was followed by a recitation of the tenets of TAE KWON-DO: 

Courtesy: to respect others.

Perseverance: to never, ever give up – “Patience leads to virtue or merit.” 

Self-control: to control yourself always.

Indomitable spirit: a spirit that cannot be broken.

This became a framework for my life lessons in discipline, and would prepare me for a life in martial arts and a life in the Marine Corps. 

Once a night,  three to four times a week, from the ages of six to eighteen, a code of conduct was being embedded, ritualized, and reflected on. Through my teens, my confidence would grow with acceleration from my martial arts training.  School performance improved. Relationships blossomed with peers and adults.  A level of professionalism was being cemented.  I developed a sense of life with discipline to complement the moral compass my mother and father had instilled and reinforced.

I made a commitment when I arrived at the United States Marine Corps boot camp, at Parris Island.  My newly formed life lens seemed advantageous over others who were overwhelmed with the chaos of the moment.  I respected and innately understood the psychologies behind the ritualized and consistent behaviors, the forced, repetitive rehearsals in training. Some tasks would not be appreciated until muscle memory was called upon later on.  The benefits and rewards of preparing for the unexpected were real, defined, with the goal to perform in the most difficult of circumstances.  I understood the definition of indomitable spirit after all those years of reciting, what was required of the United States Marines, what was required of me.  It was an obligation. 

Looking back at my earliest days of martial arts, I see it provided me with a healthy level of competition and callusing of my mind.  There were no “participation trophies.” If there was any deviation from student oath or tenets, a punishment was warranted, a correction received. Students would have to duck walk around the perimeter of that cafeteria. At those young ages we did not realize the benefits of that punishment, until many years later. 

Nick Benas, Author

Nick Benas, USMC, is a former United States Marine Sergeant and Iraqi Combat Veteran. He's the author of The Warrior's Book of Virtues, Mental Health Emergencies and Tactical Mobility.  Nick attended Southern Connecticut State University for his undergraduate degree in Sociology, and for his M.S. in Public Policy. He has been featured by more than 50 major media outlets for his business success and entrepreneurship, including Entrepreneur Magazine, Men's Health, ABC, FOX, ESPN, and CNBC.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

The Thrive Global Questionnaire//

The President and CEO of Nasdaq on How She Finds Balance In Multiple Time Zones

by Adena Friedman
Community//

Judy, Judy, Judy: Judy Jean Kwon’s 7 Steps to Being Woke

by Quendrith Johnson
Community//

“I used to be ‘5 minutes’ late for everything, until I realized how disrespectful it was” With Donna Greene

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.